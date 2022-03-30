Easing grip near Kyiv, Russia says

KYIV, Ukraine -- Russia announced Tuesday that it will significantly scale back military operations near Ukraine's capital and a northern city, as the outlines of a possible deal to end the war came into view at the latest round of talks.

Ukraine's delegation at the conference, held in Istanbul, laid out a framework under which the country would declare itself neutral and its security would be guaranteed by an array of other nations.

Moscow's public reaction was positive, and the negotiations are expected to resume today, five weeks into what has devolved into a war of attrition, with thousands dead and almost 4 million Ukrainians fleeing the country.





Amid the talks, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said Moscow has decided to "fundamentally ... cut back military activity in the direction of Kyiv and Chernihiv" to "increase mutual trust and create conditions for further negotiations."

He did not immediately spell out what that would mean in practical terms.

The announcement was met with skepticism from the U.S. and others.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia cannot be trusted. Although the signals from the talks are "positive," they "can't silence explosions of Russian shells," he said in a video address.

Zelenskyy said it was Ukrainian troops who forced Russia's hand, adding that "we shouldn't let down our guard" because the invading army still "has a great potential to continue attacks against our country."





Ukraine will continue negotiations, he said, but officials do not trust the word of the country that continues "fighting to destroy us."

While Moscow portrayed it as a goodwill gesture, its ground troops have become bogged down and taken heavy losses in their bid to seize Kyiv and other cities. Last week and again on Tuesday, the Kremlin seemed to lower its war aims, saying its "main goal" now is gaining control of the mostly Russian-speaking Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggested Russian indications of a pullback could be an attempt by Moscow to "deceive people and deflect attention."

It wouldn't be the first time. In the tense buildup to the invasion, the Russian military announced that some units were loading equipment onto rail cars and preparing to return to their home bases after completing exercises.

At the time, Putin was signaling interest in diplomacy. But 10 days later, Russia launched its invasion.

Western officials say Moscow is now reinforcing troops in the Donbas in a bid to encircle Ukraine's forces. And Russia's deadly siege in the south continues, with civilians trapped in the ruins of Mariupol and other bombarded cities.

The latest satellite imagery from commercial provider Maxar Technologies showed hundreds of people waiting outside a grocery store amid reports of food and water shortages.

"There is what Russia says and there is what Russia does, and we're focused on the latter," Blinken said in Morocco. "And what Russia is doing is the continued brutalization of Ukraine."

"We have not seen signs of real seriousness" from Russia toward de-escalating its war, he said, adding it was up to Ukrainian officials to determine Moscow's intent.

MORE AID MULLED

The Biden administration is considering providing Ukraine with an additional $500 million in aid and is pushing European allies to match the contribution, according to people familiar with recent discussions.

The Ukrainians could use the money to shore up government services, for humanitarian aid or military purposes, one of the people said.

Officials in the governments of several NATO allies, including the United States and the United Kingdom, are skeptical of recent Russian announcements that it will scale back its assault on Kyiv and have urged increased support to Ukraine, the people said.

Despite some evidence of Russian troop movements away from the capital and stalled operations, the people said officials have yet to see hard evidence to suggest that Russian President Vladimir Putin's strategic objectives had changed.

One of the people said Russia could be simply buying time to regroup as it engages in negotiations with Kyiv. U.S. military aid to Ukraine and sanctions on Russia will not only keep flowing but will surge until Moscow shows it's serious about a cease-fire, another person familiar with the matter said.

The people familiar with the discussions asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter. White House communications staff didn't immediately comment.

STRIKE KILLS 12

Even as negotiators gathered, Putin's forces blasted a gaping hole in a nine-story government administration building in a strike on the southern port city of Mykolaiv, killing at least 12 people, emergency authorities said. The search for more bodies in the rubble continued.

Vitaliy Kim, the governor of the broader Mykolaiv region, shared a photo of the government building, where his office is located, on his Telegram channel. There was a large hole through the center of the structure.

Rescue operations were ongoing, Kim said, but most people who work there already had been evacuated. Eight civilians and three soldiers were reported missing.

"They waited until people got to work to hit it," Kim said on Telegram. "And I overslept."

Over the past several days, Ukrainian forces have mounted counterattacks and reclaimed ground on the outskirts of Kyiv and other areas.

Ukrainian soldiers gathered in a trench for photos with Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, who said that Ukraine had retaken control of a vast majority of Irpin, a key suburb northwest of the capital that has seen heavy fighting.

"We defend our motherland because we have very high morale," said Syrskyi, the commander in charge of the defense of Kyiv. "And because we want to win."

Ukrainian forces also took back Trostyanets, south of Sumy in the northeast, after weeks of occupation that left a landscape of Russian bodies, burned and twisted tanks and charred buildings.

Putin's ground forces have been thwarted not just by Ukrainian resistance, but by what Western officials say are Russian tactical missteps, poor morale, shortages of food, fuel and cold weather gear, and other problems.

Repeating what the military said last week, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday that "liberating Donbas" is now Moscow's chief objective.

While that presents a possible face-saving exit strategy for Putin, it has also raised Ukrainian fears the Kremlin aims to split the country and force it to surrender a swath of its territory.

The Pentagon's top officer overseeing U.S. troops in Europe, Gen. Tod D. Wolters, said during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing Tuesday that he could verify reports of Russian forces pulling back in the area around Kyiv.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. has detected small numbers of Russian ground forces moving away from the Kyiv area, but it appeared to be a repositioning of forces, "not a real withdrawal."

He said it was too soon to say how extensive the Russian movements may be or where the troops will be repositioned.

"It does not mean the threat to Kyiv is over," Kirby said. "They can still inflict massive brutality on the country, including on Kyiv."

He said Russian airstrikes against Kyiv continued.

The Pentagon is again adding U.S. troops in Eastern Europe, Kirby said, redeploying several hundred Marines who had just concluded a training exercise in Norway to Lithuania and possibly other countries. The group includes about 10 F/A-18 jets, C-130 cargo planes and other equipment, he added.

Rob Lee, a military expert at the U.S.-based Foreign Policy Research Institute, tweeted of the Russian announcement: "This sounds like more of an acknowledgment of the situation around Kyiv where Russia's advance has been stalled for weeks and Ukrainian forces have had recent successes. Russia doesn't have the forces to encircle the city."

The meeting in Istanbul was the first time negotiators from Russia and Ukraine talked face-to-face in two weeks. Earlier talks were held in person in Belarus or by video.

Among other things, the Kremlin has demanded all along that Ukraine drop any hope of joining NATO.

Ukraine's delegation offered a detailed framework for a peace deal under which a neutral Ukraine's security would be guaranteed by a group of third countries, including the U.S., Britain, France, Turkey, China and Poland, in an arrangement similar to NATO's "an attack on one is an attack on all" principle.

Ukraine said it would also be willing to hold talks over a 15-year period on the future of the Crimean Peninsula, seized by Russia in 2014.

Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation, characterized the talks to reporters afterward as a "substantive conversation." In separate comments, however, he left open the possibility of additional attacks in northern Ukraine.

"De-escalation in the Kyiv and Chernihiv directions does not mean a cease-fire," Medinsky said, according to Russia's state-run Tass news agency. "There is still a long way to go to prepare an agreement between Russia and Ukraine on mutually acceptable terms. The Russian Federation will put forward counter-initiatives after studying Ukraine's proposals."

DIPLOMATS GIVEN BOOT

In other developments, diplomacy faced new challenges elsewhere, as several European Union countries announced the expulsion of Russian diplomats.

Belgium expelled 21 Russian diplomats based in the embassy in Brussels and the consulate in Antwerp, the country's Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry said the individuals were working for Russian intelligence services.

The Netherlands expelled 17 Russian diplomats for allegedly using diplomatic cover to do intelligence work. Ireland said it had asked four Russian diplomats to leave, saying their conduct was not in accordance with international standards of diplomatic behavior.

The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog agency arrived in Ukraine to try to ensure the safety of the country's nuclear facilities. Russian forces have taken control of the decommissioned Chernobyl plant, site in 1986 of the world's worst nuclear accident, and of the active Zaporizhzhia plant, where a building was damaged in fighting.

Russia has destroyed more than 60 religious buildings across the country in just over a month of war, with most of the damage concentrated near Kyiv and in the east, Ukraine's military said.

Information for this article was contributed by Nebi Qena, Yuras Karmanau and staff members of The Associated Press, by Alberto Nardelli and Jennifer Jacobs of Bloomberg News and by Kareem Fahim, David L. Stern, Dan Lamothe, Isabelle Khurshudyan, Siobhan O'Grady, John Hudson, Robyn Dixon, Hannah Knowles, Reis Thebault, Quentin Aries, Emily Rauhala, Annabelle Timsit and Zeynep Karatas of The Washington Post.

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday night, March 28, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)



Ukrainian soldiers of the 103rd Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defense of the Armed Forces, attend a training exercise, at an undisclosed location near Lviv, western Ukraine, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)



Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, top military commander in charge of the defense of the Ukrainian capital, walks in a trench at a position north of the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The first face-to-face talks in two weeks between Russia and Ukraine began Tuesday in Turkey, raising flickering hopes there could be progress toward ending a war that has ground into a bloody campaign of attrition. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)



A man in seen through the front screen of a damaged car after a Russian attack on the previous night in the residential area of Mikolaiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says seven people were killed in a missile strike on the regional government headquarters in the southern city of Mykolayiv. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)



Ukrainian soldiers of the 103rd Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defense of the Armed Forces, fire their weapons, during a training exercise, at an undisclosed location, near Lviv, western Ukraine, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)



A woman places plastic over her damaged window after a Russian attack on the previous night, in the residential area of Mikolaiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says seven people were killed in a missile strike on the regional government headquarters in the southern city of Mykolayiv. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)



The regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, following a Russian attack, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says seven people were killed in a missile strike on the regional government headquarters in the southern city of Mykolayiv. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)



Borya, 58, evacuated from the town of Baryshivka by the Ukrainian government due to heavy fighting, waits inside a tent after arriving in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

