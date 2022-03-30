Envirotech hires bus firm as factory representative

Envirotech Vehicles Inc., an electric vehicle manufacturer relocating to Arkansas, announced Tuesday it has signed an agreement with a Missouri company to promote, sell and service Envirotech vans and trucks.

Central States Bus Sales Inc. of Fenton, Mo., is now an official factory authorized representative of Envirotech vehicles. Central States provides buses with capacity ranging from four to 90 passengers for commercial transportation needs. The company also has five full-service locations in Arkansas, Illinois, Tennessee and Kentucky.

Building a factory authorized dealer network "is a key part of our growth strategy and we remain intently focused on working with companies that support our sales and customer service initiatives," Envirotech Chief Executive Officer Phillip Oldridge said in a statement.

Last month, Envirotech announced it would create more than 800 jobs at a 580,000-square-foot plant it is renovating in Mississippi County to house production operations and company headquarters.