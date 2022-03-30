FDA approves 4th shot for groups most at risk

Americans 50 and older can get a second covid-19 booster if it's been at least four months since their last vaccination, a chance at extra protection for the most vulnerable in case the coronavirus rebounds.

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for that age group and for certain younger people with severely weakened immune systems.





The FDA action was followed within hours by a statement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updating its booster guidance.

The second booster for adults 50 and older and for people 12 and older who are immunocompromised is expected to become available as early as today, now that the CDC has updated its guidance allowing those individuals to get it.

"This is especially important for those 65 and older and those 50 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase their risk for severe disease from covid-19, as they are the most likely to benefit from receiving an additional booster dose at this time," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

There's evidence protection can wane particularly in higher-risk groups, and for them another booster "will help save lives," FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks said.

For all the attention on who should get a fourth dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, only about half of Americans eligible for a third shot have gotten one -- and the government urged them to get up to date. Two shots plus a booster still offer strong protection against severe illness and death, even during the winter surge of the super-contagious omicron variant.

The move toward additional boosters comes at a time of great uncertainty, with limited evidence to tell how much benefit an extra dose right now could offer. Covid-19 cases have dropped to low levels in the U.S., but all vaccines are less powerful against newer mutants than earlier versions of the virus -- and health officials are warily watching an omicron sibling that's causing worrisome jumps in infections in other countries.

Pfizer had asked the FDA to clear a fourth shot for people 65 and older, while Moderna requested another dose for all adults "to provide flexibility" for the government to decide who really needs one.

The FDA's Marks said regulators set the age at 50 because that's when chronic conditions that increase the risks from covid-19 become more common.

Until now, the FDA had allowed a fourth vaccine dose only for the immune-compromised as young as 12. Vaccines have a harder time revving up severely weak immune systems, and Marks said their protection also tends to wane sooner.

Tuesday's decision allows them another booster, too -- a fifth dose.

The messenger RNA boosters will be available to people regardless of which brand of coronavirus vaccine they initially received, including Johnson & Johnson recipients.

The Pfizer-BioNTech booster is authorized for immunocompromised people age 12 and older. The Moderna vaccine has not yet been authorized in teenagers, and its booster is authorized for immunocompromised people 18 and older.

For the more than 4 million who got Moderna or Pfizer as their second shot, the CDC says an additional booster is only necessary if they meet the newest criteria -- a severely weakened immune system or are 50 or older.

That's because a CDC study that tracked which boosters Johnson & Johnson recipients initially chose concluded a Moderna or Pfizer second shot was superior to a second Johnson & Johnson dose.

WHO'S DECIDING?

Some experts have raised concerns about the decision-making process. The second booster issue is not scheduled to be presented to outside committees advising the FDA and CDC.

"I think it's wonderful that the FDA is making [a second booster] available," said William Schaffner, an infectious-diseases expert at Vanderbilt University and a liaison member of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. But Schaffner said such decisions are typically reviewed by the CDC's advisers, "and I think that mechanism should have been used for this also."

Even if outside experts reached a similar conclusion, having a discussion and seeing data presented at a public meeting offers transparency and a "different tone," Schaffner said.

But the FDA news is certain to be welcome to a segment of the population "who will be at their doctor's office or pharmacies tomorrow, if not this afternoon, getting their fourth dose," Schaffner said. "But they will be the minority of the population because after all, before you get your fourth, you have to get your third."

Outside experts say it makes sense to consider extra protection for the most vulnerable.

"There might be a reason to top off the tanks a little bit" for older people and those with other health conditions, said University of Pennsylvania immunologist E. John Wherry, who wasn't involved in the government's decision.

But while he encourages older friends and relatives to follow the advice, the 50-year-old Wherry -- who is healthy, vaccinated and boosted -- doesn't plan on getting a fourth shot right away. With protection against severe illness still strong, "I'm going to wait until it seems like there's a need."

While protection against milder infections naturally wanes over time, the immune system builds multiple layers of defense and the type that prevents severe illness and death is holding up.

During the U.S. omicron wave, two doses were nearly 80% effective against needing a ventilator or death -- and a booster pushed that protection to 94%, the CDC recently reported. Vaccine effectiveness was lowest -- 74% -- in immune-compromised people, the vast majority of whom hadn't gotten a third dose.

To evaluate an extra booster, U.S. officials looked to Israel, which opened a fourth dose to people 60 and older during the omicron surge. The FDA said no new safety concerns emerged in a review of 700,000 fourth doses administered.

Preliminary data posted online last week suggested some benefit: Israeli researchers counted 92 deaths among more than 328,000 people who got the extra shot, compared with 232 deaths among 234,000 people who skipped the fourth dose.

The Israeli data underscored that boosters' effects are transient and that a fourth-dose strategy is a short-term approach.

An Israeli preprint study published last week before peer review found that a fourth dose was 73% protective against severe illness compared with three doses over the course of 10 weeks of follow-up. But the protection against infection was modest and short-lived, peaking at 64% three weeks after the vaccination and falling to about 29 percent.

"The 'when' is a really difficult part. Ideally we would time booster doses right before surges but we don't always know when that's going to be," said Dr. William Moss, a vaccine expert at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Plus, a longer interval between shots helps the immune system mount a stronger, more cross-reactive defense.

"If you get a booster too close together, it's not doing any harm -- you're just not going to get much benefit from it," said Wherry.

The newest booster expansion may not be the last: Next week, the government will hold a public meeting to debate if everyone eventually needs a fourth dose, possibly in the fall, of the original vaccine or an updated shot.

Even if higher-risk Americans get boosted now, Marks said they may need yet another dose in the fall if regulators decide to tweak the vaccine.

For that effort, studies in people -- of omicron-targeted shots alone or in combination with the original vaccine -- are underway. The National Institutes of Health recently tested monkeys and found "no significant advantage" to using a booster that targets just omicron.

Separate from Tuesday's action, the FDA plans next week to convene external advisers who will debate the long-term booster dose strategy for the general population. One possible scenario, Marks said, is a fall booster campaign that coincides with annual influenza shots.

White House spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield said there is sufficient supply to offer a fourth dose to limited populations.

"What I would say is that if it at some point it becomes recommended that the full population get ... a fourth shot, we're going to need additional funding," Bedingfield said.

Vaccine makers are working on shots they believe will provide more durable protection. In recent days, leaders from Pfizer, and German partner BioNTech, and Moderna have indicated they believe new versions of their vaccines, including formulations that incorporate two versions of the coronavirus, will create longer-lasting immunity.

"I think about my family -- my loved ones, and what I would say... . I would probably tell them to just kind of hang back until there's clear evidence of a rise in their area," said Natalie Dean, a biostatistics expert at Emory University's Rollins School of Public Health in Atlanta. "There's something to the timing of it -- and where numbers remain low and they've been boosted not that long ago, a few months ago, I wouldn't go out and tell them they need that right now."

RISE OF BA.2

Fewer than 800 coronavirus deaths are being reported each day in the United States, the lowest daily average since before the omicron variant took hold late last fall. The last time the rate was this low was in mid-August, according to a New York Times database.

Trends in deaths lag behind cases and hospitalizations by weeks because of the time it takes for people to become seriously ill, and the time needed to complete and file death records.

The seven-day average of new cases has also dropped significantly from the height of the omicron surge. Though the decrease has slowed in recent days, the average has hovered this past week around 30,000 cases per day, a level last seen in July.

Coronavirus hospitalizations plummeted in the past two weeks by about 36%, to about 18,000 per day. Intensive care unit hospitalizations have fallen too -- by about 43% -- to under 3,000.

But as cases increased in parts of Europe, scientists and health officials have already been warning of another rise in U.S. cases and, with it, the first major test of the country's strategy of living with the virus while limiting its effect.

Top U.S. health officials reiterated concerns last week about the impact of stalled covid-19 response aid amid the spread of BA.2, a highly transmissible omicron subvariant accounting for about 35% of new U.S. cases and a form of the virus similar to what swept through the nation this winter.

A growing number of U.S. states are reporting fewer daily updates, saying that metrics such as hospitalizations and wastewater monitoring have become more relevant than daily case reports. Still, Kentucky, New York, Colorado and Texas are among a few states that are showing a rise in new cases over the past two weeks.

"I think it's very hard for anyone to give a definitive answer for what's happening here," said Gigi Gronvall, a testing expert and a senior scholar at the Center for Health Security at Johns Hopkins University, referring to the surge in parts of Europe and what that could portend for the United States. "We don't know everything there is to know."

Every state and many municipalities have relaxed many covid precautions, and officials are mostly encouraging Americans to return to prepandemic routines. On Saturday, Hawaii became the final state in the nation to remove its indoor masking requirement.

In late February, the CDC created an online tool that shows Americans whether their area is at high, medium or low community risk for the coronavirus. On Monday, only 53 of the roughly 3,000 U.S. counties were categorized as high risk.

The World Health Organization reported last week that the BA.2 subvariant that is helping to drive another surge of coronavirus cases in Europe is now the dominant version of omicron around the world.

And several countries in East Asia are getting rid of covid rules quickly, even as the omicron variant continues spreading in parts of the region. China, though, is still enforcing stricter measures.

The United States, with ample vaccine supply, has suffered the highest known total deaths -- more than 975,000 -- and the coronavirus is killing Americans at far higher rates than people in other wealthy nations, a New York Times analysis showed last month.

Some experts warn of another potential U.S. wave, spurred by BA.2.

"How pronounced that wave is, and what toll it takes on our populations, has a lot to do with how well we pay attention to leading edge indicators, and actually implement a collective, public response to mitigating spread," said Jason L. Salemi, a public health researcher at the University of South Florida who tracks covid data.

Information for this article was contributed by Lauran Neergaard, Matthew Perrone and Mike Stobbe of The Associated Press, by Carolyn Y. Johnson, Lena H. Sun and Dan Keating of The Washington Post and by Adeel Hassan of The New York Times.