Foster seeks 4th term as mayor

White Hall Mayor Noel Foster will seek a fourth term in the Nov. 8 general election. His emphasis will remain on public safety, education and economic development, according to a news release.

"These are key issues that we must emphasize to remain a successful, growing city." he said.

Foster, a lifelong resident of White Hall, was elected mayor in November 2010. He has 23 years' prior experience in law enforcement, including as White Hall Police chief from August 2003 to December 2010.

He is secretary-treasurer of the Jefferson County Economic Development Corp., a member of the White Hall Chamber of Commerce, a member of the White Hall Police Officers Association, chairman of the Jefferson County 911 Committee, and a member of 25 for Now Civic Organization of Jefferson County.

Under Foster's leadership, White Hall has been experiencing unprecedented economic growth, ranks as one of the safest cities in Arkansas, and is enjoying a strong benchmark performance by the White Hall School District. The district is also undergoing expansion, with a new $14 million, 48,000-square-foot fine arts facility and a new $6 million, 53,000-square-foot multipurpose building, according to the news release.

During the past five years, two major hotel brands, a large bank headquarters, a new shopping center and several restaurants have made White Hall their home.

Recently, Jefferson Regional Medical Center announced plans for the construction of a 76-bed inpatient hospital at White Hall, and Varco-Pruden, a nationally recognized designer and fabricator of metal and steel buildings, announced their relocation to White Hall. In total, the new construction projects are valued at more than $75 million.

Foster also created the Military Affairs Advisory Committee to provide focused support to the Pine Bluff Arsenal, which is one of the area's largest employers. In addition, the clothing manufacturer ReadyOne Industries recently opened a facility on the Arsenal.

"Quality of life in White Hall is among the best in Arkansas, and that attracts businesses and families," said Foster. "We take pride in providing a safe and family-friendly environment for our residents, and the city government is business-friendly. You can shop at specialty stores, dine at one of our growing number of restaurants, visit our city-owned water park or play sports in our upgraded city park, which now includes large and small dog parks. These amenities provide a secure and enjoyable natural setting for people of all ages."

Also, White Hall City Attorney Tom Owens, City Clerk-Treasurer Ellen Welch and City Council members David Beck, Joel Foster, Beaver Johnson, Sara Lunsford, Scott Ray and Ken Smith have indicated they would also seek re-election for another term, Foster said.

"Our leadership team at city hall will continue to serve our community, and I look forward to being part of a successful team," he said.