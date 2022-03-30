Future stars let it shine

CHICAGO -- Dariq Whitehead showed why he's headed to Duke and set to become part of the first freshman class since 1979 not to play under retiring Hall of Fame Coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Cam Whitmore, meanwhile, put on a performance that should please Villanova Coach Jay Wright.

Future Wildcat Whitmore scored 19 points, Whitehead took game MVP honors, and the East beat the West 105-81 at Wintrust Arena on Tuesday night in the McDonald's All-American Boys Game .

The showcase event that has shined a light on greats including Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal and LeBron James made its return after being canceled the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. The current crop showed why they are the best high school players in the country, whether they were throwing down vicious dunks or making acrobatic layups.

Four players with Arkansas ties, including two future University of Arkansas players, had decent showings for the West team, led by Oregon signee Kel'el Ware. The 7-0 center from North Little Rock had 8 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal and 1 block.

North Little Rock guard Nick Smith, a UA signee, finished with 8 points on 4-of-15 shooting with 1 steal and 3 blocks. Branson Link Prep forward Jordan Walsh, also a Razorback signee, had four points and three rebounds. Anthony Black of Duncanville, Texas, who committed to the Razorbacks on Monday, added 4 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds.

Whitmore had eight rebounds. Whitehead said he wanted to show fans he is an all-around players and did just that with 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to help the East roll to an easy win.

"Coming into it the game, I didn't think of it so much as me getting stats," he said. "I just wanted to win the game, most importantly. That's something we emphasized."

Duke-bound Mark Mitchell led the West with 19 points.

"Not having the games the last two years, I think it was just an honor that they could put on the games this year," he said. "We had to go through a lot of protocols. It was definitely all worth it in the end."

Former NBA star Jermaine O'Neal sat courtside wearing a Louis Vuitton jacket and Chicago rapper G Herbo was four chairs to his left. Lil Baby performed at halftime.

The East had already put on quite a show by then, racing out to a 58-38 lead.

Whitehead made 3 three-pointers and had 11 points to go with five assists in the half. Whitmore scored nine points, and the 6-foot-7 guard from Archbishop Spalding near Baltimore punctuated it with a windmill dunk in the closing seconds that drew the loudest roar from the crowd until Lil Baby took the floor.

"When I first got on the big stage, playing in front of thousands of people, it was a little nerve-racking," Whitehead said. "I wasn't used to playing in front of tons of people. When I got used to it, it became something that you looked forward to. It also makes you go out and perform better, just knowing that you've got people paying to come watch you play."

GIRLS

EAST 95, WEST 75

Kiki Rice soaked it all in playing in the home of the reigning WNBA champions, then took MVP honors along with her future teammate at UCLA.

Rice scored 17 points, and the East beat the West.

Rice made 7 of 10 shots. She and future college teammate Gabriela Jaquez were co-MVPs.

"Being a McDonald's All-American was a dream of mine for so long," Rice said. "To be co-MVP with my future UCLA teammate just makes the experience so much more special. That was a super fun and exciting past few days. I think the future's bright."

South Carolina-bound Talaysia Cooper and Ta'Niya Latson added 15 points apiece. Chance Gray, headed to Oregon, scored 14. Janiah Barker added 12 points -- all in the first half -- to help the East roll to an easy win in the first McDonald's game since 2019. The event featuring the nation's best players was canceled the past two years because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Jaquez, whose brother Jaime Jaquez Jr. stars for UCLA and helped the Bruins reach the Sweet 16 this year, led the West with 17 points and nine rebounds.

"Just being out there with all the girls, playing against such great competition, playing with great players, was a great experience," she said. "And being in that atmosphere, there's nothing really like that, just getting me ready for college. Go Bruins. Go Kiki."

The East played like a team that had been together for awhile, particularly in the early going. Playing in the Chicago Sky's arena, they grabbed a 51-36 halftime advantage.

"When you put such an unselfish group of girls together, I think it showed on the court," Rice said. "From Day 1 in practice, you could see the talent each of us had individually, but also a willingness to give the ball up, to share the ball, to make each other better. That's what this whole experience is all about."

Barker delivered in a big way as the East took control.

The 6-2 forward from Florida, who decommitted from Georgia following a coaching change, hit two three-pointers in the half. She nailed one from the top of the key to cap a 15-0 run at the start of the second quarter that made it 37-18.

Latson, a 5-9 guard bound for Florida State, had a three-point play and three-pointer on consecutive possessions for the East late in the quarter. Paris Clark of Long Island Lutheran blocked a fast-break layup by future Arizona teammate Maya Nnaji of Hopkins, Minn. The East remained in control the rest of the way.

East boys head coach Tom Bosley talks with his players on the bench in the first half of the McDonald's All-American Boys basketball game against the West team Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)



West boy's Nick Smith Jr., dunks the ball in the first half of the McDonald's All-American Boys basketball game against the East team Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)



East boy's Jarace Walker dunks the ball in the first half of the McDonald's All-American Boys basketball game against the West team Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)



West boy's Kijani Wright shoots over East boy's Cam Whitmore in the first half of the McDonald's All-American Boys basketball game Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)



West boy's Mark Mitchell (25) drives to the basket between East boy's Dillon Mitchell (23) and Dereck Lively in the first half of the McDonald's All-American Boys basketball game Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)



East boy's Cam Whitmore (22) and Ernest Udeh pressure West boy's Mark Mitchell in the first half of the McDonald's All-American Boys basketball game Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)



East boy's Ernest Udeh, left, battles West boy's Kijani Wright for a loose ball in the first half of the McDonald's All-American Boys basketball game Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)



East boy's Ernest Udeh (21) battles West boy's Kijani Wright for a loose ball as Julian Phillips (5) watches in the first half of the McDonald's All-American Boys basketball game Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

