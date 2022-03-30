Justice of peace won’t seek reelection

FORT SMITH — A longtime member of the Sebastian County Quorum Court said she won’t seek reelection after filing to run for the position earlier this year.

Linda Murry, justice of the peace for the county’s District 11, said Tuesday she withdrew her candidacy for health reasons and to endorse fellow Democratic candidate Jerry Ward for the position. She started her first two-year term on the Quorum Court in 2009.

Murry’s withdrawal means there won’t be a Democratic primary election for the District 11 justice of the peace seat May 24, according to the Sebastian County Clerk’s Office. Ward will face Libertarian candidate Zach Mulson for the position in the Nov. 8 general election.

Murry, 70, filed her notice to withdraw as a candidate March 7, according to the County Clerk’s Office. She had filed to run Feb. 22. Ward filed his candidacy for the position March 1.

Murry, who is retired, said she was diagnosed with breast cancer this past summer. Prior to her tenure on the Quorum Court, Murry was elected to serve as Sebastian County’s treasurer and collector for three terms from 2002 to 2008. She also worked as comptroller for the county from 1981 to 1997.

Murry said her approach as justice of the peace has been very conservative concerning the handling of taxpayer money. However, the Quorum Court was able to add more deputy positions in the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office and increase salaries for some of the lower-paid employees to make them more competitive with other entities during Murry’s time in her position. She described this as “some of the things closest to my heart” and it was done without an additional tax at the county level.

The Quorum Court’s approved budget for this year included salary increases for employees. This includes an additional $1,500 yearly for 68 deputy positions at the Sebastian County Jail, an additional 50 cents per hour for all full-time and part-time employees and raising seasonal part-time and extra help salaries from $11 to $12 per hour. The increases cover elected officials. The Sheriff’s Office also got the money needed to add four, full-time patrol deputy positions.

Murry said Ward has been very active in the Democratic Party of Sebastian County for the time she has been aware of or known him. He has genuine interest in serving as District 11’s justice of the peace and would have both the time and ability to carry out the responsibilities of the position.

“When we get the Quorum Court packet, it’s like 300 pages sometimes,” Murry said. “So you have to learn how to glean the most important stuff out of that, and I’ve managed to do that and I know that Jerry will be able to follow up and have a conservative approach financially and do what’s best for the citizens and the employees,” she said.

Ward, 75, serves in an at-large position on the Democratic Party of Sebastian County’s executive committee. He said Tuesday he knew Murry would probably withdraw her candidacy prior to him filing to run for her position. She had given the matter considerable thought beforehand.

Ward said Murry has done well in representing her constituents while in her position, as well as bringing more of the Democratic Party’s philosophies into the Quorum Court.

“Her recommendation means a great deal to me personally because I have a great deal of respect for her,” Ward said. “And at the same time, I think it also should reassure the constituency in our district that as Linda has served you, so will I.”

Ward said he believes Murry’s endorsement of him means there can be an “easy transition” from one justice of the peace for District 11 to another.

Annual salary

Sebastian County justice of the peace positions have an annual salary of $6,813.

Source: Sebastian County Office

of Human Resources









On the Web

More Northwest Arkansas news

nwaonline.com/arkansas/northwest/



















