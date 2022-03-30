Elites are in control

After voting to control the size and power of the elites ever since Ike, I must admit that I have won a few battles but lost the war.

It seems the elites are now in control of this once great nation. Politicians, CEOs, union bosses, and big media execs now call all the shots. They also benefit from every law posted. The everyday hardworking taxpayer picks up the bill. When wages and perks rise, they are soon taken back with fees, taxes, and inflation.

If increased spending is the answer to greater prosperity for all, why not start with a tax break per taxpayer for those making under $500,000, and double the taxes (no loopholes) for those making over $1 million? We would only become Third World a bit faster.

Maybe that is a bit naïve, but follow the money trail. Something drastic must be done or there will be no middle class. Then no longer a free country.

WILLIAM F. JEBB

Cabot

On double standards

I was morbidly fascinated by Professor Raouf J. Halaby's essay in Sunday's paper on the supposed double standard between world outrage over the horrific slaughter committed by the Russians in Ukraine and Israeli actions in Gaza.

Not one mention of the rocket, mortar or incendiary balloon attacks originating from the terrorist Hamas organization (from civilian-populated neighborhoods) on Israel citizens triggering proportional response. Likewise, no mention of the Hamas terror tunnels dug in the hopes of launching kidnapping or infiltration missions in order to slaughter civilians or capture Israeli soldiers for use as bargaining chips in negotiations to free captured gunmen and assailants.

It's as though the poor, put-upon residents of Gaza and their benevolent and magnanimous Hamas overlords (who deny Israel's right to even exist) do nothing to bring on reprisals.

OTIS E. YOUNG

Cabot

Words meaningless

I held out hope for our democracy when Sens. Tom Cotton and John Boozman responded favorably to an email I sent them after the Jan. 6 insurrection. In that email I said it was high time they grabbed a microphone to denounce the tactics used to degrade our democratic institutions on that date. Their responses (when received over a month later) did, in fact, appear to condemn the tactics used to attempt to overturn the last presidential election and to, in turn, overthrow the government.

Now, however, it's clear their words are meaningless since both are in campaign ads touting the endorsement of Boozman by Donald Trump who, in my view, was the mastermind behind the attempted coup. To paraphrase a familiar saying: If Boozman gains another term, it will certainly "make America gag again."

GARY STANDRIDGE

Jacksonville