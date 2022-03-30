Little Rock community school initiative set to expand this fall to include Mabelvale Elementary and Mabelvale Middle School

The community school initiative between the city of Little Rock and the Little Rock School District will expand to include Mabelvale Elementary and Mabelvale Middle School this fall, the city's immediate past chief education officer said Tuesday.

Grant funding from the Division of Children and Family Services at the Arkansas Department of Human Services will support the expansion, Jay Barth told members of the Little Rock Board of Directors during a meeting.

The two-year grant will amount to $400,000 a year for the two additional schools, and the School Board has voted to use federal funding for the third year of the expansion, Barth said.

Bringing Mabelvale Middle School into the community school initiative will mean it is the first middle school to get incorporated into Little Rock's efforts.

At the moment, four elementary schools are part of the program: Chicot, Washington, Watson and Stephens.

The selection of those four schools was announced in September 2020.

The School Board voted in June to increase the number of community schools from four to six to encompass the two Mabelvale schools, contingent upon receipt of a $1 million grant.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. during his 2022 State of the City speech Monday evening said that the initiative would expand to include the two Mabelvale schools thanks to the partnership with the Department of Human Services.

Scott also took the opportunity to announce that Jennifer Glasgow, the assistant director of Excel by Eight and the president of the Little Rock Public Education Foundation, would become the city's new chief education officer in the wake of Barth's departure.

Barth was recently named the new director of the William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum, effective March 13.

Glasgow is expected to start before May 1, according to city spokesman Spencer Watson.





The push to create community schools in concert with the school district began under the Scott administration.

According to the community school model, schools become the site of ancillary services or programs, ideally making them more of a hub that offers support to the wider community.

Barth on Tuesday told board members anecdotal evidence shows "that there is something happening that is quite different at community schools," and shared a quote from a parent about the impact of having a school-based health clinic.

Officials are beginning to collect some tangible data from parts of the program, Barth said. He noted that officials are "very conscious" about the importance of evidence in a data-driven approach.

Nicole Chandler, the community school coordinator for Chicot Elementary, and Darian Smith, the executive director of elementary education for the Little Rock School District, addressed the board as well. (Chandler spoke to them via teleconference.)

"The community school model is going to transform the lives of our students and our staff as well as we move forward through this initiative," Smith told board members.

Smith thanked Barth for his efforts but said it was going to be hard not to have him working alongside him.

Little Rock City Manager Bruce Moore said a memorandum of understanding was being developed to be presented to both governing boards to cement the partnership.

A memorandum should be coming forward within the next 30 to 45 days, Moore said.