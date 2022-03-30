Man arrested in fatal stabbing in Holly Grove

A 65-year-old man was arrested in a stabbing Monday night that left another man dead in Holly Grove.

Monroe County deputies were called to 505 Fourth St. Grove around 11:30 p.m., where they found Cedric Earl Hampton, 54, dead, according to a news release from Arkansas State Police.

Hampton, who had an apparent stab wound, died at the scene, state police said.

Nelson Morrow was charged Tuesday with manslaughter in Hampton's death. Morrow, who resided in the apartment, was booked into the Monroe County jail in Clarendon, authorities said.

Morrow remained in the jail Tuesday afternoon, according to an online inmate roster.