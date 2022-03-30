Much of Arkansas under tornado watch; severe thunderstorm warning in effect for parts of state

Much of the state is under a tornado watch until 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Several counties in northern Arkansas are also under a severe thunderstorm warning until 10 a.m.

The severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for portions of Searcy, Newton, Marion, Boone, Baxter and Fulton counties.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were in place for other portions of northern and Central Arkansas, though those warnings have since expired.

The greatest risk for widespread damaging winds is generally east of the Interstate 30/U.S. 67 corridor, while the greatest risk for tornadoes is across roughly the southeast third of the state, according to a Wednesday morning briefing from the National Weather Service.

Storms that become severe will be capable of producing damaging winds in excess of 80 mph and a few brief, weak tornadoes, forecasters say. The hail threat is low.

A secondary but significant concern is strong non-thunderstorm wind gusts of up to 60 mph, with the strongest gusts again expected over eastern portions of the state, the briefing states.

The winds could be strong enough to down trees and cause some power outages, forecasters said. Conditions on area lakes and rivers will be extremely dangerous and driving high-profile vehicles could be difficult, according to the briefing.

Forecasters said heavy rainfall is possible, which could cause localized flash flooding.

Showers and thunderstorms will progress east across the state throughout the day Wednesday, the briefing states.

The severe weather threat is expected to increase as storms move into the eastern half of the state by late morning or early afternoon, according to the briefing.

According to the weather service, there have been multiple reports and photos of damage from a possible tornado in Springdale, which includes roof damage to homes and structural damage to an elementary school gymnasium, downed power poles and tree damage.

The Springdale School District is closed today due to power outages and the potential for severe weather according to a news release from the district.

In Polk County, a tree fell on a mobile home, a damage report from the weather service states. The report doesn’t indicate where anyone was injured.

An online map provided by SWEPCO shows that thousands of customers are without power in Washington County.

Information for this story was contributed by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.