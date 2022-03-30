Sections
Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

by Stacy Ryburn | Today at 1:00 a.m.

Springdale

• Sidney Aimes, 55, of 1027 S. Hill Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with carrying a knife as a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, fleeing and disorderly conduct. Aimes was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Disiree Russell, 33, of 3208 Wildcat Creek Blvd. in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with residential burglary and theft of property. Russell was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

