100 years ago

March 30, 1922

MOUNTAIN HOME -- The largest moonshine still ever captured in north Arkansas was taken yesterday three miles south of Advance, in the mountains across the White River. The still was of 150 gallons capacity, and the worm was an old government worm. The still was located in a big cave. The officers also got 3,000 gallons of mash and 20 boxes and casks of containers. Herb Sease, who, it is said, was the leader of the illicit industry in this section of the White River country, is in jail at Yellville. Officers say this was his still.

50 years ago

March 30, 1972

• The federal Law Enforcement Assistance Administration Wednesday approved a $200,000 grant to start construction of a new Pulaski County Jail. County Judge Frank Mackey had applied February 4 for a $2.4 million grant for the project. The project has not been approved by the government, and the rest of the proposed grant apparently will be subject to budget requirements during the next two years. The construction schedule provides for work to begin in October and be completed in two years. Approval of the grant was announced by United States Senator John L. McClellan, who said in a statement, "These funds will help to enhance the state's capacity to rehabilitate its inmates."

25 years ago

March 30, 1997

• The next-to-last week of the legislative session may prove the most successful for Gov. Mike Huckabee, who has signed pieces of his package into law and has seen some of his other proposals gain approval. The 81st General Assembly is expected to recess Friday after 12 weeks of legislative action. Since the session's early days, the governor has been working to simplify the car-tag renewal process. By the end of last week, he appeared to have succeeded, though the changeover won't be enjoyed for a while. "It's been a very good week. I don't think it's been a good week for us. I'd like to think it was a good week for the people of Arkansas," Huckabee said. "This week alone we'll see the mark of becoming Number One in the nation in health care for children. We'll see innovations in work force development we've never had before; [we] are going to have a simpler, less expensive way to renew our car tags. Yes, I look at all the things taking place and I say it's been a good week for the people," the governor said.

10 years ago

March 30, 2012

• The state Supreme Court ruled 4-3 Thursday that a law making it a crime for high school teachers to have sexual relationships with adult students unconstitutionally infringes on educators' fundamental right to privacy. Under Arkansas law, a teacher, principal, athletic coach or counselor at a public school who has sexual contact with a student of that school who is younger than 21 is guilty of sexual assault in the second degree. But that law -- which doesn't cover students at colleges and universities -- "criminalizes sexual conduct between adults" and is not the least restrictive way to protect students, Chief Justice Jim Hannah wrote in the court's majority opinion. Three other justices, Donald Corbin, Courtney Hudson Goodson and Paul Danielson, joined in the decision to overturn the law. The court said all private "noncommercial" sex between consenting adults is constitutionally protected.