Little Rock police ID man found fatally shot on Patterson Road

Police have identified the man found fatally shot on Patterson Road in Little Rock on Sunday.

Officers responded after 9 a.m. to the 5700 block of Patterson Road to check the condition of a person, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

They were advised a person was slumped over at the wheel in a white pickup, police said.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the person, now identified as Rayvon McDowell, 33, of Little Rock suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the report.

McDowell was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.