Power, Hart help ready plant show

It’s been more than two years since the Jefferson County Master Gardeners hosted any type of garden show, and members say it’s time to get “Back on the Road Again.” The 2022 Back on the Road Again Home & Garden Show and Plant Sale will be held at Hestand Stadium, 420 N. Blake St., at Pine Bluff on Friday and Saturday, April 8-9. Admission is free.

More than a nod to country singer Willie Nelson, the show’s theme indicates that Master Gardeners, along with the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service and Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Clean and Beautiful Commission members, “are ready to get back out there,” said Linda Power, member at-large of the Master Gardeners.

Until 2019, the home show was a decades-old annual event, but three weeks before its previous scheduled date, it was canceled.

Power said about organizing this year’s event, “It’s like starting over.” Nonetheless, she and Dot Dunn Hart, both of White Hall, “are working hard to make this year’s event a success,” Power said.

There’s plenty of room at Hestand Stadium’s three exhibition buildings for additional sponsors, vendors and exhibitors, and they already have speakers lined up.

L e e A n d e rs o n w i l l demonstrate rain barrel making, while Kevin Harris will talk about the stormwater runoff and its role in localized flooding and pollution. Both are with the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service.

Berni Kurz, gardening expert and University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service agent, is scheduled to speak.

In addition to seeing plenty of plants available to purchase, guests will be able to buy raffle tickets for a chance to win two quilts and a handmade beehive.

MORE THAN A GARDEN SHOW

This event is the Master Gardeners’ main fundraiser and is used to purchase seeds and plants that will be grown in their demonstration garden at 500 S. Idaho St. near the Extension Service at Pine Bluff.

The produce harvested is donated to local food banks such as Neighbor-to-Neighbor, the Salvation Army and more, Power said.

Last year, despite the shutdown and the hard February freeze, the Master Gardeners were productive, she said.

“We still managed to donate over 8,000 pounds of fresh produce,” she said.

They also built a hoop house where they grow starter garden plants, house plants and herbs to sell at their plant sales.

Throughout 2021, the Master Gardeners worked more than 2,700 sanctioned volunteer hours at the demonstration garden, Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends, Southeast Arkansas District Fair, CASA, herb garden, hoop house and plant sales, continuing education, and many other projects.

“These volunteer work hours are worth $28.54 per hour, or about $79,562,” Power said.

Last year, Hart was named Delta District director for the Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council (AEHC.) At that time, Hart said, “I will be focusing on growing and strengthening EHC with recruiting socials and activities, having a stronger presence in communities through continuing education and leadership development events, and our own community service projects.” The Home & Garden Show and Plant Sale fits in with her stated goals.

Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor, exhibitor or vendor can call Linda Power at (870) 540-7521.



