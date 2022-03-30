Prep Sports Roundup

BASEBALL

Rogers 7, Fayetteville 5

The Mounties scored twice in the top of the seventh to snap a 5-5 tie and Braxton Haywood tossed a scoreless bottom of the seventh to help Rogers earn the win.

Finley Bunch came up with a run-scoring single to give Rogers the 6-5 lead and Cade Seldomridge added another RBI-single to give the Mounties (10-2, 3-0) a two-run advantage.

Haywood came on and fired a scoreless inning for the save, striking out two. Ty Anderson picked up the win with a scoreless inning of relief.

Bunch, Josh Lawing and JT Melson had two hits each for the Mounties, who led 5-2 after four innings. But Fayetteville (6-8, 0-3) scored a run in the fifth and two in the sixth to tie it.

Fort Smith Southside 7, Bentonville 4

Ty Jones allowed two runs over six innings and added two hits to lead the Mavericks to the 6A-West win.

Jones scattered seven hits, struck out six and walked two to pick up the win. He also scored two runs. David Sorg also went 2-for-3 with a double and drove in two runs for Southside (12-4, 2-2).

Luke Crumpler went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh for Bentonville (11-4, 1-3).

Springdale Har-Ber 2, Rogers Heritage 1

A Heritage error allowed Austin Jones to score the decisive run in the fourth inning as Har-Ber edged Heritage during Tuesday's game at Arvest Ballpark.

The Wildcats (10-4, 2-1) picked up walks to Caden Ross and Henry Acuff before Kaleb Kellar was hit by a pitch and loaded the bases. Ross Felder then singled to drive in Ross with the tying run, then an error on the play allowed Jones to race home.

Gavin Moore made that stand as he pitched four innings of two-hit relief and picked up the win.

Bennett Crafton had two of the three hits for Heritage (8-4, 1-2), including a leadoff single in the first. He later scored on a wild pitch.

LR Catholic 6, FS Northside 3

Luke George hit a two-run home run to help Catholic hand Northside its first 6A-Central Conference loss during Tuesday's game at Fort Smith.

The Rockets took a 2-0 lead on singles by Kade Cartwright and Grant Hodge, then Hodge added a sacrifice fly in the fourth. Northside (7-8, 2-1) picked up a run in the fifth when Eli Caldarera's single drove in Jayden Weller, who was a courtesy runner after Jett Frazier singled, before George belted his shot in the sixth.

Will Rollans finished with two of the Grizzlies' six hits.

SOFTBALL

Bentonville 9, Rogers Heritage 0

Kasey Wood pitched a one-hitter and struck out 11 as the Lady Tigers blanked Heritage in 6A-West action Tuesday.

Wood was one walk away from a perfect game. She threw 101 pitches to earn the complete-game win.

She was also a catalyst at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a triple, double and RBI atop the Bentonville order. Sara Watson was also 3-for-4 with an RBI, and Amber Turner had 2 hits and 2 RBIs. Alleyna Rushing also had 2 hits and stole a base for Bentonville (9-0, 3-0).

Springdale Har-Ber 12, Springdale 0

Anniston Reith allowed just 2 hits to lead the Lady Wildcats to a 6A-West win.

Reith struck out 7 and walked 2 for Har-Ber (2-6, 1-2). She was also huge at the plate for Har-Ber, belting a pair of doubles with 2 RBIs. Madison Pratt added a 3-run double, and Shae Acosta drove in 2 runs for the Lady Wildcats.

FS Southside 11, Fayetteville 7

The Lady Mavericks grabbed the early lead then held off Fayetteville for a 6A-West win.

Southside led 6-2 before scoring 4 runs in the bottom the third inning. Fayetteville answered with 4 runs in the top of the fourth but could not overcome the deficit.

Hana Dingmanwas a force at the plate for the Lady Mavs, going 3-for-3 with a home run, double and 6 RBIs. Olivia Washington was 1-for-4 with 2 RBIs and Livi Prince was 2-for-4 with a double.

For Fayetteville (1-8, 0-3), Kouri Janssen homered and drove in 2 runs, and Ciera Arnold added a 2-run double.