Rutledge joins 21-state lawsuit over Biden administration’s travel mask mandate

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge joined attorneys general from 20 other states in suing the Biden administration over the mask mandate on public transportation, saying the rule exceeds federal authority and is "arbitrary, capricious and contrary to law," according to a Tuesday news release.

The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, challenges the requirement that was enacted Feb. 1, 2021, requiring people traveling by plane, train or bus to wear masks to prevent the spread of covid-19.

The mandate was recently extended until April 18.

"It's time for President [Joe] Biden to stop playing political games with American businesses and drop the unnecessary face mask mandate," Rutledge said in the release.

The suit names Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Xavier Becerra, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services; Transportation Security Administration leader David Pekoske; and Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. Biden is not named.

In addition to Rutledge, the suit includes attorneys general from Florida, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia.