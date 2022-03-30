Shooting in southeast North Little Rock leaves one dead

Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department were investigating a shooting Wednesday evening that left one man dead off the 4900 block of East Broadway, according to a news release.

Officers responded at around 6 p.m. Wednesday to a location in the 4200 block of Turner Street, about 2 miles southeast of the Interstate 40/U.S. 67-167 interchange, after a 911 caller told them that someone had been shot.

Police located a male victim lying near the road with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, but died of his injuries. Police declined to identify him until next-of-kin had been notified.

Detectives were working the scene as of Wednesday night. No further information was provided as of 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.