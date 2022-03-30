FOOTBALL

Rogers Heritage coach resigns

Rogers Heritage Coach Steve Hookfin has resigned his position effective at the end of the school year, Rogers Public Schools Athletic Director Keith Kilgore said Tuesday.

Hookfin will remain with the school district next year in a capacity to be determined, Kilgore said. A search for his replacement will begin immediately, but there's no specific time table to hire a new head coach, Kilgore added.

The War Eagles won one game in four seasons under Hookfin and have lost 39 consecutive conference games. Heritage's last league win was a 29-28 overtime victory over Van Buren on Oct. 6, 2017. Heritage has won three games in the past eight seasons.

Hookfin, a former standout running back at Ohio University and an Arkadelphia native, was hired in March 2019 after guiding Haywood High School in Brownsville, Tenn., to the Class 4A state championship game and semifinals in four seasons there.

-- Paul Boyd

SOFTBALL

Arkansas' Hoffmann named SEC Freshman of the Week

Arkansas outfielder/designated player Kacie Hoffmann went 5 for -8 with a pair of two-hit games to earn SEC Freshman of the Week honors, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon.

Hoffmann went 2 for 3 at the plate in each of the final two games of the series against LSU. She drove in a run and scored one in Monday night's rubber game of the series -- a 7-3 Arkansas win. She also drove in two runs in Sunday's 7-4 loss with a two-out, two-run double.

Hoffmann is hitting .405 with 4 home runs and 14 RBI in 28 games (13 starts) for the No. 10 Razorbacks (22-6, 4-2 SEC).

Arkansas continues SEC play this weekend at Ole Miss. Game one is slated to start at 5 p.m. Central on Friday.

-- Paul Boyd