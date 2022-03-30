Suspect in shooting released in Dumas

A man accused of having a role in a shooting that killed one person and wounded 26 others is free on bond as details from the March 19 incident at a Dumas car show have emerged.

Brandon D. Knight, 22, was released from the Dumas city jail Friday on $100,000 bond. Knight, who has a North Little Rock address but was previously said to be from Jacksonville, was arrested after being released from a Dumas hospital March 23 and was booked in jail on a warrant signed by 10th Judicial District Circuit Judge Crews Puryear.

The warrant stated there were reasonable grounds to believe Knight committed Class B first-degree battery and Class D aggravated assault. Prosecutors have not formally charged Knight, but if convicted he could face five to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000 on the battery charge and up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine on the assault charge.

Cameron Shaffer, 23, of Jacksonville died in the shooting, but Arkansas State Police said March 20 there was no indication that Shaffer played a role in the conflict that led to the incident.

Five children, ages 11 years to 19 months, were wounded. The 19-month-old is the grandson of a Pine Bluff woman who was also shot.

According to an affidavit by state police Special Agent Randy Rauls, a Criminal Investigation Division sergeant with the state police received a call at 7:40 p.m. March 19 from Troop E radio dispatch of a shooting involving multiple victims at the old Fred's store at 611 U.S. 65 South in Dumas, where a car show was held as part of the Hood-Nic festival. Dumas Police Chief Keith Finch said the incident occurred at 6:50 p.m. with more than 1,500 people in attendance, the affidavit stated.

Rauls said he interviewed Knight at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff that evening.

"Brandon stated that he had been in line for the food truck, but the line was too long, so they decided to go to McDonald's," Rauls said. "He said he turned around and [had] seen somebody with a black backpack getting jacked up. He said the guy [came] up with the gun and started shooting. He said he couldn't see the shooter. He said he [had] just seen the flashes and tried to turn around and run."

Rauls said state police received information from a juvenile witness on the description of the man later identified as Knight. The juvenile, Rauls said, identified a male lying on a gurney as the shooter.

Knight told Rauls he rode down from Little Rock with Shaffer and Kaleb Daniels, and that someone was taking Daniels' backpack off him and held a gun to Daniels' leg, the affidavit said.

"He said the guy shoots Kaleb and he said [']I had my gun right here['] (pointing inside his waistband)," Rauls said, referring to Knight's description. "He said when the guy shot Kaleb, he couldn't let that happen. He said [']as I'm reaching for mine (gun), he shoots me in my chest, so I shoot['] (making a shooting motion with his right hand). He said he didn't know how many times he shot but he knew it was multiple times, he said it was happening so fast and his adrenaline was up. He said he got shot in the arm and drops his gun and runs. He said it was a brown gun (Glock). He said he and Kaleb ran to Cameron's car. He said they were taken in a police car to Dumas hospital. He said, 'I know there was a lot of kids out there, I [had] seen the kids in the hospital, and it hurt.'"

An investigation produced a tan-colored .40-caliber Glock pistol with a black extended magazine, according to the affidavit. The pistol reportedly contained one live round in the chamber and two in the magazine, and 17 spent .40-caliber casings were found on the scene.

Little Rock attorney Ron Davis is representing Knight, according to court documents. A message was left at Davis' office seeking comment.