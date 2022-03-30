Umude an all-star; Moore to transfer





FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas senior guard Stanley Umude is headed to New Orleans to play Friday in the Reese's College All-Star Game as part of the Final Four weekend and Razorbacks freshman guard Chance Moore is headed to a new school after announcing Tuesday he has entered the transfer portal.

Moore's decision comes as no surprise considering the four-star recruit from Brookhaven, Ga., played 8 minutes in 5 games and scored 5 points with 3 rebounds.

Moore thanked Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman and the UA in a Twitter post for the opportunity to be part of the program this season when the Razorbacks finished 28-9 and advanced to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight for the second consecutive season, including a 74-68 victory over No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga, before losing to Duke 78-69 in the West Region final.

"I will never forget the memories my teammates and I have made," Moore said in his post. "For me as a player, I learned a lot and improved in every way imaginable.

"I will forever be grateful to have been part of this team and part of the Razorback community."

Umude, a graduate transfer from South Dakota, averaged 11.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 27.8 minutes this season when he started 25 of 37 games and shot 37.1% (53 of 143) on three-pointers. He scored 14 points in his final game against Duke and had a season-high 31 in the Razorbacks' 99-73 victory at Georgia.

The Reese's All-Star Game, sponsored by the National Association of Basketball Coaches, will tip off at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the Superdome and will be televised by the CBS Sports Network.

Umude is the ninth Razorback to play in the NABC All-Star Game along with Sidney Moncrief (1979), Scott Hastings (1982), Darrell Walker (1983), Alvin Robertson (1984), Andrew Lang (1988), Ron Huery (1991), Lee Mayberry (1992) and Darrell Hawkins (1993).

Umude will play for the West team, which is coached by new Missouri Coach Dennis Gates, who was at Cleveland State the last three seasons.

Other SEC players in the game will be Tennessee forward John Fulkerson (East) and Kentucky guard Davion Mintz (West).

Umude, who scored 1,960 points in his five collegiate seasons, also has been invited to play in the Portsmouth (Va.) Invitational on April 13-16. The event is a showcase for seniors and scouted by representatives of every NBA organization.



