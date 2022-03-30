Walmart resuming annual celebrations at Bud Walton Arena

Walmart Inc. will hold its annual celebration for employees and shareholders on June 3 after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic.

The company said in a news release Tuesday that the traditional gala at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville will start at 8 a.m. with entertainment and messages from senior leadership highlighting the accomplishments of the past year and thanking employees and investors.

The event will also be webcast live through a link on the Bentonville-based retailer's website.

The formal business meeting for shareholders will be held in a virtual-only format on June 1. This will mark the third year in a row that the meeting will not be held in person.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m., shareholders can attend the meeting online through a live audio webcast. Shareholders of record as of April 8 can vote on proposals.

Walmart's proxy statement, which will be filed in late April, will include details on how shareholders may access the meeting and cast their votes.

The public will also be able to listen to the meeting through a link on the company's website.