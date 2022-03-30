NEWS IN BRIEF

Walmart resuming

galas in Fayetteville

Walmart Inc. will hold its annual celebration for employees and shareholders on June 3 after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic.

The company said in a news release Tuesday that the traditional gala at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville will start at 8 a.m. with entertainment and messages from senior leadership highlighting the accomplishments of the past year and thanking employees and investors.

The event will also be webcast live through a link on the Bentonville-based retailer's website.

The formal business meeting for shareholders will be held in a virtual-only format on June 1. This will mark the third year in a row that the meeting will not be held in person.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m., shareholders can attend the meeting online through a live audio webcast. Shareholders of record as of April 8 can vote on proposals.

Walmart's proxy statement, which will be filed in late April, will include details on how shareholders may access the meeting and cast their votes.

The public will also be able to listen to the meeting through a link on the company's website.

-- Serenah McKay

Industrial site gets

certified in Wynne

A 37-acre industrial site on Ark. 1 in Wynne has been approved as ready for development and is ideal for a manufacturing company that moves products across the country, economic development officials said Tuesday.

The site, 13 miles north of Interstate 40, has been certified by the Wynne Economic Development Corp. and Entergy Arkansas.

"The timeline for responding to prospects has shortened significantly," said Cody Slater, chief executive officer for the Wynne organization, "and going through the certification process helps to ensure that we have the site information necessary to respond quickly to inquiries. This site is well-suited for a manufacturer who wants to move products across the country and needs to act quickly."

The business and economic development team at Entergy Arkansas works with communities to certify local sites and communicate the prepared status to the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, site location consultants and company decision-makers looking to move to Arkansas.

-- Andrew Moreau

Index just shy of 800

after gain of 15.80

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 799.07, up 15.80.

"Growing hope for a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire helped investors extend Wall Street's winning streak on Tuesday as the Nasdaq rallied 1.84% and the S&P 500 jumped 1.2%," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.