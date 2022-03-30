Weekend accidents fatal for 3 Arkansans

Three people died in crashes on Arkansas roads from Saturday afternoon to Tuesday morning, according to Arkansas State Police preliminary reports.

Erin Williams, 23, of Arkadelphia was killed after falling out of a passenger seat of a 2010 Ford Expedition driving south on Arkansas 7 shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday near Gum Springs.

The reason for Williams' fall was unknown, but she was struck by a 2004 Ford F-150 in the opposite lane and pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Clinton Waldrup, 47, of Monticello died after his Kawasaki was rear-ended by a 2014 Dodge Ram about 5 p.m. Monday on Arkansas 293 in rural Drew County.

The impact caused Waldrup's vehicle to cross the opposite lane of traffic and overturn, coming to a rest in a ditch on its right side.

Shavie Ward, 28, of Dumas died after striking a tractor around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 65 in rural Lincoln County.

Ward's 2010 Lexus hit the rear of the John Deere and traveled off the road, causing his fatal injuries.

Troopers investigating the crashes determined that the weather was clear and the roads were dry at the scenes of all three wrecks, the reports state.