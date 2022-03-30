Williams, Banyard clutch in Cabot’s softball victory over Conway

CABOT -- Having a short memory worked out well for Cabot's Jordan Williams on Tuesday.

The junior atoned for an earlier mistake in the top of the fourth inning by crushing a go-ahead home run in the bottom half of that frame to catapult her team to a 4-1 victory over Conway on a windy evening at the Lady Panthers Softball Complex.

The win continued an unbeaten start to the season for Cabot (6-0, 3-0 6A-Central), which rallied from a deficit to take down a program it knows plenty about.

"They're our big rivals," Cabot Coach Chris Cope said of Conway. "It took us a little while to get going. Shoot, we had three errors in that inning that they scored their run, and we still got a little lucky. We came in after that, kind of woke up and decided we wanted to hit the ball some.

"We know it's still early in the season, but that was a big win for us."

The Lady Panthers had six hits in the game, but four of those came in that fourth when they answered a serious push from the Lady Wampus Cats. Cabot also got another solid effort on the mound from junior Akayla Barnard, who allowed 2 hits while striking out 12 in 7 complete innings.

But it was how Williams responded – after a rare fielding error – that ultimately got the Lady Panthers on track.

Conway (4-5, 2-1), which won at Cabot twice last season, saw its lead-off batter get on after Williams couldn't come up with a fly ball in the top of the fourth. The Lady Wampus Cats would eventually load the bases with no one out but could only manage a single run. Banyard struck out back-to-back batters until Allie McMillen trotted home after Katlyn Erickson drew a walk. Banyard then retired the next hitter to avoid any additional damage.

The Lady Panthers mounted their own rally in their following at-bat. Grace Bear opened with a double and scored moments later when Emma Hollard ripped her own RBI double. Emily Titus followed with a single before Williams blasted a pitch from Erickson high over the left-field wall to put Cabot ahead.

"That was huge," Cope said. "[Williams] overcame that mistake by coming up with that hit. Everybody forgot about that dropped fly after that when they saw that bomb go out."

That hit afforded Banyard more than enough of a cushion to finish things off. She allowed two baserunners over the final three innings to pick up the victory.

"She's just getting more mature every day," Cope said of his ace pitcher. "[Tuesday] was about the first time in six games that we've really had to play defense. And we overcame those errors. ... we made big plays behind her.

"So doing that gives her confidence to know that the defense will play for her and has her back when things go wrong."

Titus finished with two hits for Cabot, which has outscored its six opponents 64-3.

Ella White and Sydney Weiser had both of Conway's hits. Erickson, who had 11 strikeouts in the Lady Wampus Cats' 9-1 win over Cabot in the 2021 Class 6A state semifinals, allowed 6 hits and struck out 4 in 6 innings.