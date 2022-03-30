Willing Workers puts focus on protein

Willing Workers of White Hall Extension Homemakers Club heard a program from Penny Scholes on "Protein."

The club met March 22 in the meeting room at the White Hall Library, according to a news release.

Scholes asked members "How much Protein is needed and what are good sources?" She stated men and women gradually lose muscle as they grow old. During their lifetime they lose about 30% of their muscle mass. Yet older people can maintain and even regain muscle. It takes a combination of regular weight training and a proper diet, including adequate amounts of protein, Scholes said.

She quoted Leon Eldred saying "If I'd known I was going to live so long I'd have taken better care of myself."

She explained the high quality protein sources included: 1. Animal-Based: Lean meats (grilled or baked) beef, chicken, turkey, lamb and pork; fish and seafood, (grilled, baked, boiled) tuna, salmon, catfish, tilapia, crab, shrimp; dairy products (low fat) cottage cheese, Greek yogurt, yogurt, cheeses, milk and eggs. 2 Plant-Based: Legumes - beans, lentils, soybeans, peas; nuts - peanuts, almonds, pistachios, walnuts, pecans; seeds - pumpkin, chia, hemp seed; tofu, and quinoa, according to the release.

Also during the Willing Workers meeting, Vice President Karen Needler presided and welcomed everyone. Jay Needler read the Thought of the Month "Fitness is 20 percent exercise and 80 percent nutrition. You cannot outrun your fork." Kathy Wilson read the Handy Hint: "Nutrition plays an important role in keeping bones healthy. Follow a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, calcium and Vitamin D."

Jo Ann Carr, community service chairman, reported that in February Willing Workers turned in 24 food items to the White Hall Food Pantry, which included, peanut butter and crackers. Sacks of canned meat and some boxes of cereal were collected at the meeting. The food pantry item for April will be boxed mac and cheese, instant potatoes or boxed potato meals.

She also reported on the Caps for Arkansas Children's Hospital project. The club hopes to have at least 100 caps to turn in in June. The project book will be made on this effort and encouraged all that can make caps to do so.

Marnette Reed and Ellen Bauer took some dolls to sew and stuff that Kathy Wilson had cut out for the Children's Hospital. The club hopes to have 50 dolls to turn in in June also.

Elizabeth Wall, leadership development chairman, gave a report on Time and Health.

Upcoming events were discussed including the Home and Garden Show and Plant Sale to be held at Hestand Stadium on April 8-9. Willing Workers will be working the event April 8.

The county Fill a Truck food drive was discussed. Each county club is asked to put a box at a store to collect food which will be placed in a truck at the Home and Garden Show. Food will be divided among local food pantries.

Hostesses for the meeting were Karen and Jay Needler and Elizabeth Wall. The next meeting will be April 26 at the White Hall Library.

People interested in learning more about Extension Homemakers can call any member or Mary Ann Kizer, family and consumer sciences agent at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, at (870) 534-1033 or mkizer@uada.edu. Kizer ma also be contacted for handouts on the Protein program.