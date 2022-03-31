10 people indicted in $2.7M Little Rock bank fraud conspiracy involving theft of pandemic funds





Ten people have been indicted in a bank fraud conspiracy that involved theft of pandemic unemployment funds.

Khi Simms, 27, of Alexander was ordered to remain in federal custody after a detention hearing Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Thomas Ray.

Three other defendants -- Brelyn London, 27; Karl Harris, 26; and Deuntae Diggs, 26, all of Little Rock -- also are in custody awaiting trial. The remaining six defendants -- Madison Clark, 24, of Alexander; and Keshoun Coleman, 23, Derrick Harris, 19, Terence Holman, 27, Brandon Shavers, 29, and Quentin Watson, 27, all of Little Rock -- have been released on bond to await trial, which is set for April 18.

The defendants used unemployment debit cards, which were designed to distribute pandemic unemployment assistance made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, to withdraw funds to which they were not entitled, according to the indictment.

Clark worked as a contract employee with a bank and had a role in distributing the unemployment debit cards for the state of California's Employment Development Department, the indictment states.

Clark used her access to issue debit cards, remove fraud blocks and add credits to unemployment debit card accounts, resulting in approximately $2.7 million in losses, according to the indictment. Clark and Simms, and others recruited by Simms, then used fraudulent debit cards to withdraw the funds Clark made available, the indictment says.



