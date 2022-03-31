19-year-old charged in fatal shooting of North Little Rock man, police say

A 19-year-old man was arrested in a fatal shooting that happened in North Little Rock on Wednesday, police said.

Officers responded to the 4200 block of Turner Street at about 6 p.m. for a person who was shot, according to a news release from North Little Rock police.

Upon arrival, officers found 33-year-old Willie Boyd Jr. lying on the ground near the roadway with at least one gunshot wound, police said.

Boyd, who was from North Little Rock, was transported to an area hospital, where he later died, the release states.

During the course of the investigation, authorities identified Robert Lee Burnett as a suspect in the shooting and arrested him, police said.

Burnett was charged with first-degree murder and is being held at the Pulaski County jail without bond, according to the release. He remained in the jail Thursday afternoon, according to an online inmate roster.

The investigation is ongoing.