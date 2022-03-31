Police beat: 3 people arrested in burglary attempt

3 people arrested in burglary attempt

Jacksonville police on Tuesday morning arrested three people who they say were trying to burglarize storage units, with two loaded guns recovered, according to an arrest report.

Officers arrived at Downtown Mini Storage at 401 S. First St. around 6:30 a.m., responding to a breaking or entering report. They said they spotted two open storage units with people inside using flashlights to search the units.

When police approached, several people quickly got into a car parked in the aisle between units, backing up into a fence and getting stuck in the fence and the mud, which caused extensive damage to the fencing, according to the report.

One person exited the passenger-side door and made a break for it, escaping police, who were able to arrest Gilbert Britton, 32, of Morrilton; Brandee Wheeler; and John Mcallister, 27, of Vilonia, the report said. Information about Wheeler was not readily available.

Officers said they found power tools including a jackhammer, a circular saw, staple guns and a power washer as well as baseball cards and coins. They also said they found a bag with about 1.7 ounces of methamphetamine, a glass pipe, a loaded .45-caliber Hi-Point pistol and a loaded .22-caliber H&R revolver.

Camera footage from the storage unit complex showed the suspects cutting a lock to get into the area and entering storage units, the report said.

Officers confirmed through dispatch that Britton is a felon and cannot legally own a firearm. He faces two felony charges -- breaking or entering and theft of property.

Mcallister is charged with nine felonies -- simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a firearm by certain persons, theft by receiving, breaking or entering, theft of property, fleeing, criminal mischief and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Police: Man opened fire on ex-wife's car

Little Rock police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon who surrendered after shooting his ex-wife's vehicle in an argument over money, according to an arrest report.

Officers responded to a call from a woman who told them that her ex-husband, Cordero Green, 35, of Bryant, had been texting her about access to their shared bank accounts and then showed up to confront her, the report said.

When she refused to speak with him, she said, he pulled a gun and shot her car. She showed police the text messages from Green that involved a gun, according to the report.

Just before 4 p.m., Green showed up at the Little Rock Police Northwest Substation and turned himself in. He faces a felony criminal mischief charge and a misdemeanor terroristic threatening count.

Pursuit said to end in LR man's arrest

A Little Rock man faces multiple felony charges after the Arkansas State Police arrested him early Wednesday following a pursuit, finding an illegal machine gun he tried to ditch, according to an arrest report.

Around 1:30 a.m., a trooper pulled over Lemaj Stewart, 21, for speeding on University Avenue, the report said. The car showed up as being impounded, and the trooper asked Stewart to get out and talk to him, according to the report.

Stewart accelerated away from the traffic stop, the report said.

The pursuit reached speeds of more than 100 mph, and the trooper performed a "slow speed PIT," or precision immobilization technique, as Stewart was trying to get onto Interstate 630, according to the report.

With his vehicle disabled, Stewart fled on foot, dropping a gun in the parking lot of the Four Points Hotel, authorities said. The trooper used a Taser to get Stewart into custody, the report states.

The pistol, a Glock 19, had been modified to fire fully automatically, and police found a bag with about 60 grams of a substance suspected to be marijuana in the car, according to the report.

Stewart is charged with four felonies: fleeing by vehicle with substantial risk of injury, tampering with physical evidence, criminal use of a prohibited weapon for the machine gun and a drug possession count. He also was charged with five misdemeanors: speeding, driving at night without lights on, reckless driving, fleeing on foot and lacking liability insurance.