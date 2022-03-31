7 hurt as tornado strikes Springdale, Johnson, Fayetteville





SPRINGDALE -- Karri Stout started running for her children when the tornado struck her home early Wednesday morning on South Powell Street in Springdale.

The children escaped harm, but her brother and father were admitted to the hospital with serious injuries.

Seven people were injured, according to Capt. Jeff Taylor, a spokesman for the Springdale Police Department. One patient was listed in critical condition, he reported Wednesday evening.

The Washington Regional Medical Center Emergency Department confirmed the Fayetteville hospital received three patients following the severe weather. Storm victims suffered injuries ranging from minor to serious, according to a statement from the hospital. One of the patients was treated and discharged by midday, according to the release.

Northwest Medical Center-Springdale received the other four victims, according to spokeswoman Abby Davenport. "As of 11 a.m. four storm victims have been brought to our emergency room, with one remaining in good condition, one transferred to another facility and two treated for minor injuries and released."

An EF-2 tornado hit Johnson, the northern edge of Fayetteville and Springdale early Wednesday, according to Mike Lacy, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Tulsa. Wind speeds in an EF-2 span from 111 to 135 mph, he said.

Weather Service officials traveled Wednesday morning to Springdale to confirm a tornado and determine the strength of the storm. Their survey continued until dark, Lacy said.

The National Weather Service said it issued a tornado warning for the area at 4:11 a.m. Wednesday. Taylor reported Wednesday morning that storm damage was reported from Johnson to Whisler Mobile Home and RV Park, just east of the Springdale Municipal Airport.

Part of Main Drive in Johnson was closed by tornado damage Wednesday morning. An auto shop building on Main Drive was blown off its foundation during the storm, knocking down power lines and keeping the street closed through midmorning.

"We just got the building out of the street," Chief Chance Wright with the Johnson Fire Department said around 10 a.m.

Wright said the shop building wasn't in use and other buildings and homes had mostly minor damage. He also said a radio tower in Johnson was blown down and destroyed during the storm.

The Nilfisk Advance Inc. warehouse at 979 E. Robinson Ave. in Springdale was damaged as the storm moved northeast and past the Springdale Municipal Airport, Taylor said.

No officials could say Wednesday night how many structures were damaged nor the cost to public and private entities.

"We will not have that information until the National Weather Service and insurance companies do their jobs," said Colby Fulfer, the city's chief of staff.

The American Red Cross announced the opening of a shelter at Journey Church NWA, 181 S. Mantegani Road in Tontitown.

Springdale School District officials announced Wednesday afternoon that all students in Springdale will return to class today. George Elementary, which received significant storm damage, has been declared structurally sound, read a release from the district.

Several of Springdale's major thoroughfares remained closed Wednesday evening with downed power lines across them, Taylor reported. These included Old Missouri Road between East Emma Avenue and East Robinson Avenue and Don Tyson Parkway between Old Missouri Road and South Thompson Street.

Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse declared the city a disaster area Wednesday as did Washington County Judge Joseph Wood.

The screech of a chain saw came from what was left of Stout's home at the Woodridge Estates Mobile Home Park on South Powell Street. A neighbor was trying to free her car from a large tree. Three were uprooted and blown on Stout's home.

"I was right there when the tornado hit," she said pointing to the area of her home crushed by the trees.

So were her dad and her brother, she said. Karri Stout said David Lee Stout, 31, and James Stout, in his 50s, were admitted to the hospital.

Stout showed bruises and scrapes on her left arm, which she said had been pinned under a tree. Her arm still held the identification bracelet from her own trip to the emergency room.

Her children, both in their teens, were unharmed, she said.

Firefighters from Springdale and Fayetteville, Washington County Emergency Services and other first-responders spent the morning checking houses door-to-door in the damages area. No one was reported missing, Taylor said.

A walk through the streets of the trailer park showed most homes received damage -- downed trees, outdoor decks ripped from the homes, roofs stripped away.

Cecilia Reyes stood beside a jumbled mess of items that used to be her home. She hugged tightly her sister, who came with their mother, to check on Reyes. She reported with broken English that both she and Marcos Gamez escaped their home unharmed.

Police later in the morning were sifting through debris to find the large propane tank used to heat the home. The smell of natural gas hung in the air.

Reyes' next-door neighbor, Lorraine Miller, 89, came out on her deck wearing a purple, terrycloth bathrobe and looking for her cane. A garden gnome and a potted plants were knocked over, but others remained upright.

Her 2-year-old mobile home looked like it escaped damage.

"Oh, no," Miller said. "Look on the other side."

The walls to her bedroom had been torn away -- while Miller was in bed.

Miller said she will continue to live in her damaged home.

"I've got another bedroom on the other end," she said.

Perla Ambris and her business partner at Amega Quality Assurance, and their children, were in the mobile home park distributing bags with sandwiches and drinks to residents and work crews on the scene. Ambris said her father lived in the home behind where they had set up, and came through the storm safely.

The popping sound of nail guns filled the air on Lucian Street, a few blocks south, where many men were up on roofs to secure tarps over areas damaged by the tornado.

"Property management," said Jason Curtis as he knocked on doors of the eight duplexes Metro Property Management owns there. "We're going to have to find a new place for some of them to live," he said.

Across the complex, families stood in their doorways as if they did not know what to do.

Farther south, one of three windowed dormers and part of the roof were ripped off a house at Black Oak Avenue and Dixon Street. Wooden beams showed through a ripped roof on the house behind it.

Crews by late morning were removing downed trees blocking the cul-de-sac.

Gerardo Romero was working to remove furniture from his home in the mobile home park. The middle part of the roof had been stripped, and the storm pushed the home's large deck about a foot away from the home.

He said the sound of the winds woke him up. Springdale doesn't have outdoor warning sirens, but does offer emergency phone notifications.

"I'm feeling good this morning," Romero said. "Good, but scared."

Laurinda Joenks can be reached by email at joenks@nwadg.com or on Twitter @NWALaurinda.

Blair Masters, a chiropractor at Arkansas Physical Health and Rehab, picks up debris from the parking lot of the building on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, after it was damaged by a severe storm along Main Drive in Johnson. A tornado touched down in the area around 4 a.m. before traveling into Springdale, damaging structures along Black Oak Avenue, Don Tyson Parkway and Turner and Powell streets. Two people were critically injured. Visit nwaonline.com/220331Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



A worker walks Wednesday March 30 2022 among the remains of the George Elementary gym in Springdale. Parts of the school were also damaged by the tornado. Go to nwaonline.com/220331Daily/ to see more photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Electricians, emergency responders and neighbors survey damage caused by a severe storm on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, along Main Drive in Johnson. A tornado touched down in the area around 4 a.m. before traveling into Springdale, damaging structures along Black Oak Avenue, Don Tyson Parkway and Turner and Powell streets. Two people were critically injured. Visit nwaonline.com/220331Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





