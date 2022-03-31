Appeals court declines to review conviction of ex-Dallas police officer who fatally shot former Harding University student

The Court of Criminal Appeals of Texas on Wednesday refused to grant a former Dallas police officer's petition for discretionary review of her conviction and sentence for fatally shooting a Harding University graduate in his home.

At issue was whether the court of appeals erred in upholding the conviction of Amber Guyger, who has twice tried to get the conviction overturned on a contention of self-defense.

Guyger, 32, was convicted by a Dallas County jury in 2019 and sentenced to 10 years in prison in the death of Botham Jean.

The case drew national attention because of the strange circumstances and because it was one in a string of shootings of Black men by white police officers.

Jean, a 2016 graduate of Harding University in Searcy, was inside his apartment in Dallas on Sept. 6, 2018, when Guyger -- returning home from a long shift -- mistook Jean's apartment for her own, which was on the floor directly below his. Finding the door ajar, she entered and shot him, later testifying that she thought he was a burglar.

Jean, a 26-year-old accountant, had been eating a bowl of ice cream before Guyger shot him. She was later fired from the Dallas Police Department.

Guyger's appeals have centered on the contention that her mistaking Jean's apartment for her own was reasonable, and so was the shooting. Her lawyer asked the appeals court to acquit her of murder or to substitute a conviction for criminally negligent homicide, which carries a lesser sentence.