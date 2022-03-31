The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

Proceedings of March 30, 2022

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

E-21-198. Rachel Hourston v. Director, Department of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed. Vaught and Hixson, JJ., agree.

E-21-199. Rachel Hourston v. Director, Department of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed. Vaught and Hixson, JJ., agree

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-19-660. Patty Jackson, as Executrix of the Estate of Tommy Williams; and Vela Williams v. Ronnie Crump, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Eastern District. Affirmed. Virden and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-19-661. Patty Jackson, as Executrix of the Estate of Tommy Williams; and Vela Williams v. Ronnie Crump, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Eastern District. Affirmed. Virden and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CV-21-510. Kerri Younger and Christopher Womack v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Yell County Circuit Court, Northern District. Affirmed. Abramson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-21-104. Darrell Slaughter v. City of Fayetteville and Arkansas Municipal League, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Abramson, Gladwin, and Vaught, JJ., agree. Brown, J., dissents.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-21-432. Kristen Gibby v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Conway County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Vaught, JJ., agree.

CV-21-433. Kristen Gibby v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Conway County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CR-21-473. Simon Harris, Jr v. State of Arkansas, from Hempstead County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Virden, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CV-21-46. Jason D. Rowan v. Mary Beth Hunter Rowan, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CV-21-122. Planters Cotton Oil Mill, Inc.; Ag-Comp Claims-SIF; and Death & Permanent Total Disability Trust Fund v. Steven Newman, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Gruber and Hixson, JJ., agree.