Arkansas' hospitalized covid patients, active cases both fall to new 22-month lows

The number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas reached a new 22-month low on Thursday, as did the number of Arkansans with cases that are considered active.

However, the state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by 12, to 11,230.

The number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 dropped for the second consecutive day, falling by five, to 114. That puts it below this year's previous low of 115 that the Health Department reported on Sunday.

The number of hospitalized covid patients in Arkansas on Thursday was the smallest since May 30, 2020. Since Friday, the number has been below the 2021 low of 141, which the state reported on April 8.

The number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 54, to 1,137, as recoveries and deaths continued to outpace newly identified infections. Even before Thursday's decline, the tally was already at its lowest level since May 20, 2020.

The state's count of cases rose Thursday by 107. While larger by 10 than the increase on Wednesday, it was less than half the size of the increase in cases reported the previous Thursday.

The average daily increase in the state's total case count over a rolling seven-day period fell Thursday to 102, its lowest level since May 16, 2020. The decline came one day after the average daily increase fell below the lowest point it reached last year, meaning that fewer people contracted covid in the seven-day periods ending Wednesday and Thursday than during any seven-day period in 2021.

After not changing the previous two days, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell by three, to 23, the smallest number since April 24.

The number of covid patients who were in intensive care remained for a third day at 37, its lowest level since at least May 2020.

Since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020, the state Health Department has reported 832,922 cases of covid-19. Of those, 820,319 are considered recovered.

