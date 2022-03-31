Assistance available for those affected by Springdale tornado, storm

People and businesses impacted by Wednesday's tornado can find assistance at the following places:

General

• Businesses in Springdale damaged by the storm are asked to call the Springdale Chamber of Commerce at (479) 872-2222.

• The American National Red Cross (1-800-733-2767) is offering assistance.

Food/Clothing

• The Springdale School District's Tree House Pantry, 802 W. Allen Ave., will be providing food bags to affected families now through the end of the week during the hours of 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Families can also call the Springdale School District's help line at (479) 409-5031 to speak with a counselor or social worker.

• Cross Church's Compassion Center and Feed the 479, 3157 W. Sunset Ave., is open for residents with food or clothing needs. The Salvation Army is set up to help at the Cross Church Recreation Building, 1709 Johnson Road, Springdale.

Shelter

• Journey Church NWA, 181 S. Mantegani Road, Springdale, AR 72762, has opened a shelter.

Donations

The Jones Center at 922 E. Emma Ave., Springdale, is taking donations as a drop-off location.