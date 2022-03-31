ASU Chancellor Kelly Damphousse will resign effective June 30

The chancellor of Arkansas State University will resign effective June 30, the university announced on Thursday.

Kelly Damphousse has served as chancellor since 2017. He has been named the sole finalist to replace the outgoing president of Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas, on July 1, according to an Arkansas State University news release.

“As Beth and I take this opportunity to be closer to her mother, our family, and friends, we pray that our A-State family understands our decision to return home, and knows that we gave our university and adopted hometown everything we had during our time here," Damphousse said in a statement.

According to the news release, Arkansas State University System President Chuck Welch plans to meet with constituency groups on next steps but no decisions have been made with regard to an interim appointment or a search process.