ASU’s Ormier changes course, enters portal

A little more than two weeks ago, Norchad Omier shared on social media that he would be returning to Arkansas State's men's basketball team for his third season.

On Wednesday morning that post was deleted from his Twitter page, and by late afternoon it was replaced by one announcing his departure.

The reigning Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, Omier will enter the transfer portal after a season in which he averaged 17.9 points and 12.2 rebounds per game.

A native of Nicaragua, Omier was only the third player in conference history to earn both individual awards in the same season and just the third Arkansas State player to ever be named Sun Belt Player of the Year.

"I haven't taken this decision lightly and it's one I have gone back and forth on many times," Omier wrote in a Twitter post. "However, at this point, I'm confident it's in my best interest to explore the options provided [by the transfer portal]."

Omier's announcement was somewhat surprising given that on ASU Athletics' "Second To None" podcast, Omier said he was tuning out a constant flood of opportunities to play college basketball elsewhere.

"I wanted to let the Red Wolf fans know that I was going to stay loyal," Omier said on his March 14 post publicizing his return. "I'm a Red Wolf for life."

There was a thought that even with Omier's return to ASU, the 6-7 forward was going to declare for the NBA Draft without an agent, giving him an opportunity to maintain his collegiate eligibility.

That remains a possibility -- underclassmen have to declare before April 25 and can withdraw before June 2 in order to return to college. But it will almost certainly not be with the Red Wolves as Omier addressed his post with the caption, "Thanks Jonesboro."

Omier wasn't the only ASU player who entered the transfer portal Wednesday. Starting forward Keyon Wesley and reserve guard Mario Fantina submitted their names, per verbal commits.

Desi Sills, who transferred in from Arkansas prior to last season, had removed all Red Wolves-related content on his Instagram page but had not formally entered the transfer portal as of Wednesday afternoon.

Neither Arkansas State nor Red Wolves Coach Mike Balado responded when contacted by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.