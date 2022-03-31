Owner of mental health agency in Searcy accused of Medicaid fraud

A mental health agency owner is accused of fraudulently billing Medicaid for nearly $20,000 in services rendered to patients.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Thursday the arrest of Pamela Townsend-Bell of Judsonia on two counts of Medicaid fraud, a Class B felony. She appeared before the Pulaski County District Court on March 18 and was released pending further proceedings, according to a news release from the attorney general’s office.

Townsend-Bell is a licensed clinical social worker who owns I’m a 10 Wellness Center, LLC, a mental health agency located in Searcy.

Documents state Townsend-Bell billed Medicaid for one-on-one individual counseling services provided by unlicensed staff, listing herself as the performing provider. Medicaid requires these types of outpatient mental health services to be provided by licensed therapists.

Between 2018-2021, Townsend-Bell submitted over 300 fraudulent Medicaid claims totaling more than $18,600, according to the release.

“Townsend-Bell purposely made false statements for payments that violated the rules and provider agreements issued by the Arkansas Medicaid Program,” the attorney general’s office said in the release. “In addition, she purposely made false entries in medical records indicating she provided services to Medicaid recipients.”