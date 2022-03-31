Authorities fatally shoot person wielding metal pipe in Atkins, state police say

Police officers and sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a person who advanced on them with a metal pipe in Atkins on Wednesday night, authorities said.

Atkins officers were called to the West Main Street area at about 9:40 p.m., where an attempted residential break-in had occurred, according to a news release from state police.

Two Atkins police officers and two Pope County deputies later encountered a person suspected in the break-in, whose name was not immediately released, outside a second residence at 3500 W. Main St., the release states.

The person, armed with the metal pipe, approached the authorities, according to initial reports cited by state police. Authorities said the ignored commands to drop the pipe.

As the person continued to advance, the four officers shot their weapons, according to state police. Authorities said the person died at the scene, and their body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to confirm their identity and the manner of their death.

State police is investigating the shooting, the release states. The investigation will be submitted to the Pope County prosecuting attorney to determine whether the use of deadly force was consistent with state laws.