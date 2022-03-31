Biden pushes Congress to boost covid-relief cash





WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden stepped up pressure on Congress to approve billions of dollars in emergency coronavirus relief aid, using a speech at the White House on Wednesday to warn that U.S. progress against covid-19 would be at severe risk if Congress failed to act right away.

"This isn't partisan. It's medicine," Biden said, adding, "Americans are back to living their lives again; we can't surrender that now. Congress, please act. You have to act immediately."

On Capitol Hill, senators of both parties said they hoped a deal could be struck before Congress leaves next week for a two-week April recess. Such a deal would likely be $15.6 billion, matching the size of the smaller package that Democrats removed from a catchall spending bill earlier this month when many lawmakers and governors objected to clawing back state aid to help pay for the deal.

It remains unclear how the package will be paid for -- a demand by many Republicans that has delayed passage.

"It's totally up to Democrats," said Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the No. 2 Republican. "This can get done, but it's in their court, and it just requires them to be willing to repurpose some existing funds, which they're reluctant to do."

Biden's speech Wednesday was his first dedicated entirely to the pandemic since before his State of the Union address March 1. It came just one day after federal regulators cleared additional boosters of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for Americans older than 50 and many immunocompromised people, four months after their first booster dose.

At the end of his remarks, the president, 79, rolled up his sleeve to get his second Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot.

Biden also used his remarks to spotlight a new one-stop-shopping coronavirus website, covid.gov, aimed at helping Americans navigate access to testing, treatment, vaccines and masks, and to assess the risk of covid-19 in their neighborhoods. The site went live Wednesday morning.

The website, and Biden's speech, are part of a broader effort to ease the nation out of pandemic crisis mode and usher in what experts are calling the "next normal" -- a phase in which Americans will learn to live with the risk of covid-19 and to adjust behavior like wearing masks based on whether cases and hospitalizations are rising or falling.

That strategy depends on the availability of vaccines and therapeutics, though, and the administration says it is out of money for both. The White House has been pleading with Republicans in Congress to approve the emergency aid to purchase new vaccines and therapeutics, and to reimburse doctors who care for uninsured covid-19 patients.

The federal government said recently that a fund established to reimburse doctors and hospitals was no longer accepting those claims for virus testing and treatment "due to lack of sufficient funds."

While new coronavirus case have been falling in the United States, a highly transmissible omicron subvariant known as BA.2 has driven a surge in cases in Europe, and many experts expect that the United States may soon see the same. Should that occur, it will be the first major test of the country's new strategy of living with the virus while limiting its impact.

Around the country, state and local governments have relaxed restrictions like mask and vaccine mandates. White House and federal health officials have been making the case for weeks that Americans now have the tools -- testing infrastructure, masks and other mitigation strategies, and drugs and vaccines -- to live with the threat of the virus.

In his State of the Union address, Biden announced a new "test-to-treat" initiative -- a network of pharmacies and other sites where people can be tested for the coronavirus and then receive antiviral drugs if they test positive. More than 2,000 sites are participating, the White House said. The covid.gov website features a tool to help people find participating locations.

Under a banner saying "Find COVID-19 guidance for your community," the website asks users to enter the name of the county in which they live. It then identifies whether the risk of covid-19 in that county is low, medium or high, depending on factors including the number of hospitalizations and available hospital beds.

The site also links to other government websites, including vaccines.gov and covidtests.gov, that help users access vaccines and find nearby testing sites.

At a House hearing Wednesday, Dawn O'Connell, assistant secretary for preparedness and response, said that over 900 million of the 1 billion at-home rapid tests Biden had promised to offer Americans for free had been secured and that over 250 million "high-quality" masks, including the N95 style, had been shipped across the country.

But she warned that the administration was so low on funds that it was unclear if the federal government would have enough money to purchase enough second booster doses, if the general public eventually needs them, "particularly if we are going to need a variant-specific vaccine."

On the other side of the Capitol, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who has been leading talks with Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the majority leader, emerged from an afternoon meeting with Schumer and other top lawmakers Wednesday and said the two parties had exchanged lists of possible funds to repurpose but had yet to reach agreement.

"There's a gap between where we would go and where they would go," Romney said.

Speaking on the Senate floor ahead of the meeting, Schumer warned that "the consequences of not getting covid funding are really serious -- scary, almost."

"We are not yet at the finish line," Schumer said, "but we will keep working throughout the day, and I am committed to working with the other side reasonably and in good faith."

CRUISE RESTRICTION LIFTED

Another restriction is being lifted as Federal health officials are dropping the warning they have attached to sea cruises since the beginning of the pandemic, leaving it up to vacationers to decide whether they feel safe getting on a ship.

Cruise-ship operators welcomed Wednesday's announcement.

An industry trade group said the move by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention validated measures that ship owners have taken, including requiring crew members and most passengers to be vaccinated against the virus.

The CDC removed the covid-19 "cruise ship travel health notice" that was first imposed in March 2020, after virus outbreaks on several ships around the world.

















However, the agency expressed reservations about cruising.

"While cruising will always pose some risk of COVID-19 transmission, travelers will make their own risk assessment when choosing to travel on a cruise ship, much like they do in all other travel settings," CDC spokesman Dave Daigle said in an email.

Daigle said the CDC's decision was based on "the current state of the pandemic and decreases in COVID-19 cases onboard cruise ships over the past several weeks."

Covid-19 cases in the United States have been falling since mid-January, although the decline has slowed in recent weeks, and the current seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. is roughly unchanged from two weeks ago, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

Outbreaks continue to be reported on cruise ships, which conduct random testing before the end of voyages.

On Sunday, a Princess Cruises ship returning from the Panama Canal had "multiple" passengers who had tested positive for the virus. Princess Cruises said all the affected passengers showed mild symptoms or none at all, and that all crew members and passengers had been vaccinated. About a dozen passengers tested positive before the same boat docked in San Francisco in January.

Operators are required to tell the CDC about virus cases on board ships. The agency has a colored-coded system to classify ships based on the percentage of passengers who test positive. The CDC said that system remains in place.

Cruise-ship operators have complained since the start of the pandemic that their industry has been singled out for a shutdown and then tighter covid-19 restrictions than others, including airlines.

The Cruise Lines International Association said in a statement that the CDC's decision to remove its health warning "recognizes the effective public health measures in place on cruise ships and begins to level the playing field between cruise and similarly situated venues on land."

Colleen McDaniel, editor in chief of Cruise Critic, a site that publishes review of trips, called the CDC decision big news.

"Symbolically it's a notice of winds of change when it comes to cruising," she said. "I do think it can convince some of the doubters. What the CDC says does matter to cruisers."

Information for this article was contributed by Sheryl Gay Stolberg, Emily Cochrane and Noah Weiland of The New York Times; and by David Koenig of The Associated Press.





A delivery worker passes barriers put in place to lock down a community in Shanghai on Wednesday. As millions of Shanghai residents line up for coronavirus tests in the closed-down metropolis, authorities are promising tax cuts for shopkeepers and to keep its busy port functioning. (AP/Chen Si)





