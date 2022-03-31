Brazile, ex-Mizzou forward, plans to transfer to Arkansas

Former Missouri forward Trevon Brazile committed to play basketball at the University of Arkansas after making an unofficial visit to Fayetteville on Wednesday.

"It was a great visit, had great conversations with the staff and got to meet everyone," Brazile said. "About halfway through the visit, I realized that Arkansas was the perfect fit."

Brazile, 6-9, 215 pounds, started 23 of 25 games as a freshman for the Tigers this season and averaged 6.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks.

He shot 53.5% from the field and had a 10.1 block percentage, which ranked 28th nationally, according to KenPom. The Athletic rated Brazile the No. 8 best available transfer or high school recruit for 2022-23.

Coach Eric Musselman and Arkansas' incoming class that ESPN ranks No. 2 nationally helped his decision, Brazile said.

"Coach Muss did a great job recruiting and the guys we got coming in are high IQ guys and like to get up and down the floor and play fast," he said. "I like to play fast."

Brazile, who has a 7-foot, 1-inch wingspan, scored 3 points, had 8 rebounds and blocked 2 shots during the Tigers' 87-43 loss at Arkansas on Jan. 12.

When the Razorbacks won 76-57 at Missouri on Feb. 15, Brazile scored 8 points, had 8 rebounds and blocked 1 shot.

Kentucky, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Cincinnati and other programs reportedly reached out to Brazile after he entered the NCAA's transfer portal on March 22 following the firing of Cuonzo Martin as the Tigers' coach

He also praised Arkansas assistants Keith Smart and Gus Argenal along with director of recruiting Michael Musselman for their efforts in recruiting him.

"Coach Muss and his staff are relentless recruiters and you can tell the love and passion they have for basketball, and they made me know how they felt and made me feel welcome," Brazile said.

Brazile was rated an ESPN high 3-star prospect and the No. 33 power forward nationally out of Kickapoo High School in Springfield, Mo.