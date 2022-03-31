Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Thursday, March 31

AM&N credit union meeting set

All members of Arkansas AM&N College Federal Credit Union are invited to attend the annual meeting virtually from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday. Due to covid-19 health and safety requirements, the meeting will be held via Zoom, Calvin Matlock, manger, said in a news release. The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89930992116?pwd=SytkY0xyUkZHaG1Pa0J1TThENy8rQT09 with Meeting ID: 899 3099 2116 and Passcode: 431354. Patrons may also use One tap mobile at +13017158592,,89930992116#,,,,*431354# US (Washington, D.C.) or +13126266799,,89930992116#,,,,*431354# US (Chicago) or dial by location to +1 929 205 6099 U.S. (New York); +1 253 215 8782 U.S. (Tacoma); +1 346 248 7799 U.S. (Houston); +1 669 900 6833 U.S. (San Jose.)

Through Thursday, March 31

UAPB AgDiscovery applications available to teens

Applications are being accepted for AgDiscovery, a residential career and science exploration program for teens, said Christopher C. Mathis Jr., AgDiscovery program director. The program is scheduled for June 11-24 at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. March 31 is the application deadline. "During the application process, students can select their host university," Mathis said. "There are 21 universities participating in AgDiscovery 2022." The program allows participants ages 14-17 to live on campus and learn about agricultural science, environmental biology, industrial health and safety, plant and soil science, animal science, aquaculture and fisheries, and human sciences, said Mathis, assistant dean of research and associate research director for the UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences. Details: www.aphis.usda.gov/agdiscovery or Mathis at (870) 575-8543 or mathisc@uapb.edu.

Underway

Unified Christian Alliance offers scholarships

Unified Christian Alliance Inc. is accepting applications for its 2022-2023 Academic Scholarship Program for graduating area high school seniors planning to attend the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The program will award scholarships based on the essay submitted with the one page application. There are no GPA or income guideline requirements, according to a news release. Applications must be postmarked or emailed by April 16. Application forms and guidelines can be picked up from school counselors or requested from Jennifer Lee, Unified Christian Alliance president, at jenniferlee1321@sbcglobal.net or (870) 692-0257. The mailing address is Unified Christian Alliance Inc., 1709 E. Eighth Ave., Pine Bluff, Ark., 71601.

Black Hall of Fame Foundation offers grants

Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Foundation is accepting applications for grants until Friday. The agency, in partnership with Arkansas Community Foundation, will award grants to programs that benefit African American or other underserved populations in Arkansas, according to a news release. Nonprofits with programs focusing on education, health and wellness, youth development, strengthening families and economic development are eligible to apply. Grants will typically range from $1,000 to $2,500. All geographic sections of the state are eligible. Only 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, hospitals, public schools and government agencies are eligible to apply. The deadline is Friday. Details: www.arcf.org/arbhof.

Friday, April 1

Live@5 to feature On Call Band

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will feature the On Call Band from 5-7 p.m. Friday during the Live@5 Concert at the ARTSpace on Main's ART Yard, part of the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas' campus. The community is invited to attend. On Call Band, founded in 2003, consists of local second- and third-generation musicians. Together they are an R&B cover band with roots in Gospel music. The group plays a variety of genres from the Motown era to Jazz and Blues to today's top 40 hits, according to a news release. Entry is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. Patrons 21 or older can have complimentary wine and beer.

HSU banquet to honor former educator, other alumni

Henderson State University at Arkadelphia will honor eight alumni at the Alumni Association's annual awards banquet at 6:30 p.m. April 1, including the late Maurice R. Horton Sr., former Dollarway School District superintendent. The event will be held in the Garrison Center's Grand Ballroom. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at hsu.edu/RSVP. Horton became the first African-American student to receive the B.S. degree from HSU, then Henderson State Teachers College, in 1957. He also was the first African-American to receive both his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Henderson. Details: hsu.edu/AlumniAwards.

Beginning Friday, April 1

Good Faith Carr UMC plans fundraiser

Good Faith Carr United Methodist Church will hold its annual fundraiser Friday, April 1, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, April 2, from 7 a.m. to noon. "This is the first church-wide rummage sale since the pandemic and promises to be one of the largest," according to a news release. Items will include clothes, toys, and home decor. The church is located at 3703 Ryburn Road (Interstate 530 and U.S. 79 South.)

Beginning Saturday, April 2

Blues concerts on tap for downtown

The Port City Blues Society will host "Blues By Budweiser," live blues concerts on the first Saturday of each month through February 2023 at RJ's Sports Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted for free. There's a $5 cover charge for nonmembers, according to a news release. Performers include April 2 -- Fonky Donkey; May 7 -- Jerry McCoy and the Groove Diggers; June 4 -- Detroit Johnny and Company; July 2 -- D.K. Harrell; Aug. 6 -- La La Craig & Element 88; Sept. 3 -- Chad Marshall Band; Oct. 1 -- Deak Harp Duo; Nov. 5 -- Kent Burnside; Dec. 3 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; Jan. 7, 2023 -- Sean Bad Apple; and Feb. 4, 2023 -- Arkaholics. Details: portcitybluessociety.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Sunday, April 3

First Baptist slates Passover observance

Messiah in the Passover, a demonstration showing how Jesus fulfilled the ancient feast of Passover, will be held at 5 p.m. April 3 at First Baptist Church Pine Bluff, 6501 S. Hazel St. Boris Goldin of Chosen People Ministries will conduct this visual presentation which begins with the traditional Passover Seder table, according to a news release. The speaker will explain the symbolic meanings of the various items of the Passover feast and highlight their relationship to the Last Supper the Messiah celebrated with the disciples. This meeting is open to the public. A love offering will be accepted for Chosen People Ministries. Details: First Baptist Church office, (870) 534-4741 or www.fbcpinebluff.org.

Grady church honors pastor, wife

Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Grady will celebrate the second anniversary of its pastor and wife, Felton Thornton Jr. and Linda Thornton, at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 3. Due to the pandemic, the service will be held at St. Ollie Missionary Baptist Church at Star City because it's a more spacious location, a spokesman said. Everyone is cordially invited to attend. Everyone will be required to wear a mask and abide by the social distancing rules and regulations.

Monday, April 4

Democratic Women to Meet

Jefferson County Democratic Women will meet at 6 p.m. April 4 at the Pine Bluff/ Jefferson County Library, 600 S. Main St. The program will consist of greetings from some of the local candidates, information on the upcoming primary election, membership dues and an update on Women In Blue, according to a news release. Attendees are asked to use the parking lot in the back of the library. The door will be open at 5:30 p.m. and participants are asked to wear their mask. Details: (870) 556-0527 or (870) 329-3807.

Beginning Tuesday, April 5

Kennel Club slates class

The Southeast Arkansas Kennel Club will sponsor a dog obedience class for eight weeks starting April 5. Participants will be meeting at Hestand Stadium each Tuesday from 7-8 p.m. The cost is $65 for the eight weeks and registration is done at the door, according to a news release from John Segars. Details: (870) 879-3384.

Wednesday, April 6

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Friday, April 8

Alphas to host fundraising gala

The Delta Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and the Southeast Arkansas Jewel Foundation (SEAJF) will hold the annual Valentine Scholarship Fundraiser gala at 7:06 p.m. April 8 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The original date was changed from Feb. 11, a spokesman said. The community is invited to attend. Seven scholarship winners will be recognized. The colors will be all black with a touch of gold. This fundraiser will include a catered meal by First Class Catering/James Rice and dancing, according to a news release. Organizers will follow guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Although the date changed, the ticket prices will remain the same: individual tickets are $40 each or a table of 10 for $400. Donations to the SEAJF are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. Checks should be payable to the Southeast Arkansas Jewel Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) organization, or Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., P.O. Box 3159, Pine Bluff, AR 71611. Details: Gregory Murray at (870) 550-4281.

Beginning Friday, April 8

Home & Garden Show set at PB

The annual Home & Garden Show and Plant Sale will be held at Hestand Stadium from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 8-9. Admission is free, according to a news release. Jefferson County Master Gardeners, Cooperative Extension Service and Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Clean and Beautiful Commission will host the event. There will be speakers, how-to sessions, vendors and a live plant sale. There will also be three raffles held for two quilts and a handmade bee hive. Persons interested in renting space to exhibit their wares may call (870) 540-7521 for details.

Free trees available Fridays

In recognition of National Arbor Day, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division is giving away bare root seedlings during Free Tree Fridays through April 29 at locations across the state, according to a news release. Area sites include April 8 -- Pine Bluff – Home & Garden Show and Plant Sale, Hestand Stadium, 420 N. Blake St., 9- 11 a.m.; April 15 -- Monticello – University of Arkansas at Monticello Forestry Building Parking Lot, 110 University Court, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; April 22 -- Sheridan – Mad Butcher, 815 Rock St., 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Redfield – Baseball Park, 618 Huck Finn Boulevard, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; April 29 -- Pine Bluff – Pine Bluff High School, 711 W. 11th Ave., 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Warren – Warren City Park, 404 W. Church St., 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; and Stuttgart – Stuttgart Chamber Pavilion, 507 S. Main St., 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Details: agriculture.arkansas.gov/forestry/urban-community-forestry/free-tree-friday/

ASC Auditions: Rodgers + Hammerstein's "Cinderella"-- April 8-10

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host auditions for Rodgers + Hammerstein's musical "Cinderella" from noon to 8 p.m. April 8-10. Auditions are by appointment only and open to ages 16 and older. Video auditions will be accepted. To register, visit asc701.org/auditions. The performances dates are July 22-24 and July 29-31, according to the release.

Saturday, April 9

Boys & Girls Club sets fundraiser

The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County will host Telethon 2022 from noon to 2 p.m. April 9 on Facebook Live @bgc.jefferson.county to raise money for youth programs. The event will also include a silent auction, according to a news release. The club is striving to raise $50,000. "The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County provides innovative programs designed to empower youth to excel in school and home, to become good citizens, and to lead healthy, productive lives," a spokesman said. The community is invited to make donations as well as volunteer. Donations may be made via Cash App at $BGCJC or by calling (870) 850-7500, ext. 102. Details: info@boysgirlsclubjc.org or www.boysgirlsclubjc.org.

ASC plans Bike Rodeo event

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is partnering with Recycle Bikes for Kids and NovelT's to put on its first community Bike Rodeo event. The community is urged to join ASC from noon to 4 p.m. April 9 during this free extravaganza. No registration required. ASC will give away 50 free bikes to ages 17 and younger while supplies last. Anyone who needs a bike fixed can get replacement parts including seats, tires, and more. Visitors can take advantage of a bike decorating station and then take their bike for a test run on an obstacle course.

Beginning Saturday, April 9

Day center to provide free lunch, supplies

Lula Mae's Day Center Inc. will give away lunch and blessing bags from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 9 at Salvation Army, 501 E. 12th Ave., and May 14 at Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St. The center is giving back to the community in this project. The bags will include hand sanitizer, face masks, toothbrush and toothpaste, soap, chips, cookies, peanut butter crackers and a water bottle, according to a news release from Shaneka Hamilton, Lula Mae's executive director. Details: (870) 345-9596.

Through Friday, April 15

DRA seeks fellowship applicants

Delta Regional Authority (DRA) is accepting applications for the 2022 Delta Fellowship Program. DRA will be hiring students for the Health Fellow and Communications Fellow, according to a news release. Applicants must be enrolled at a four-year university, two-year college, vocational/technical school, or continuing education program. Experience working, living, or studying in the DRA area is preferred but not required. Applications must be received by April 15 at 5 p.m. Details: dra.gov/about-dra/careers.

Nominations open for state Foster Parents award

The Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) Division of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is accepting nominations for its annual Foster Parents of the Year award. The deadline is April 15. DCFS will select one winner for each of its 10 service areas across the state, according to a news release. Winners will be honored at a gala at the Governor's Mansion. To nominate foster parents for an Arkansas Foster Parent of the Year, visit ar.gov/FPOY.

Saturday, April 16

Collage Workshop set with Chelle Moore

Patrons can enjoy a new collage workshop with instructor Chelle Moore from 1-3 p.m. April 16 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. The cost is $25 for ASC members and $35 for nonmembers. Participants will use collage techniques to add an artistic flair to their own set of coasters. They can cut out a variety of magazine clippings, words, fun papers and more. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes. The workshop is limited to 12 students, according to a news release.

ASC hosts Yoga with Florence Love

People can exercise and relax with Florence Love from 1:30-3 p.m. April 16 during Yoga in the Loft at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., a facility of the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. Sessions are held every third Saturday. Love is a certified yoga instructor who will lead participants through an hour of yoga exercise followed by a guided meditation session. New and experienced practitioners are welcome. This workshop is open to ages 13 and older. Entry is with a pay-what-you-can; $15 is recommended. Advanced registration is required. People may sign up at asc701.org/yoga or call (870) 536-3375. Participants may use the provided yoga mats or bring their own. They should also wear yoga-appropriate attire.

Beginning Tuesday, April 19

State to auction tax delinquent land

The Arkansas Commissioner of State Lands office will auction tax-delinquent property in Jefferson County at 10 a.m. April 19-20 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, banquet halls 2 and 4. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. each day. The COSL office will auction two years' worth of properties to catch up with the year of auctions missed in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic, according to a news release from Commissioner of State Lands Tommy Land. Prospective bidders can find an online Public Auction Catalog, including a buyer's guide; statutes governing sales; auction date, time and location; and a complete listing of parcels offered on the commissioner's website, www.cosl.org.

Thursday, April 21

City of Pine Bluff sets job fair

The City of Pine Bluff will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 21 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. City departments will be seeking applicants for all available job positions. Local employers seeking job applicants are also invited to participate and set up booths, according to a news release. People looking for jobs are urged to bring their resumes. The deadline for employers to register for the job fair is April 18. Registration is free and booth space will be allotted on a first-come-first-served-basis. Employers should register by calling (870) 730-2004 or emailing wfells@cityofpinebluff-ar.gov. Details: mayor@cityofpinebluff-ar.gov.

Through Saturday, April 30

ASC to exhibit PAUSE. People, Places and Scenes

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will feature Carl E. Moore's PAUSE. People, Places and Scenes exhibition at ASC's main building, Feb. 3 through April 30. Moore's paintings comment on a culture fraught with anti-Black rhetoric and sentiment, where the physical and psychological ramifications of racism seep into the private lives of the community he depicts, according to a news release. Patrons can join ASC Curator Jessica Lenehan for an Inside the Arts studio interview with Moore at 5 p.m. Feb. 3 at facebook.com/asc701/. ASC will host a joint reception featuring artists Moore and Meikel Church from 5-7 p.m. March 3.

Beginning Thursday, April 28

ASC Performance: "The Outsiders" starts

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will present "The Outsiders" at 7:30 p.m. April 28, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. April 30, and 2 p.m. May 1. This production is based on the novel written by S.E. Hinton, adapted by Christopher Sergel, and directed by ASC veteran Jonathan Hoover. Tickets are $13 for ASC members and seniors, $18 for nonmembers, and $10 for students. To purchase tickets, visit asc701.org/2022-season. The production depicts rival groups, the Greasers and Socials, getting into a disastrous brawl due to their violent lives. "Unfolding consequences meet Greaser members as some go into hiding, try to achieve redemption or meet a tragic end," according to a news release.

Through Sunday, May 1

Ministry group seeks applicants for free home repairs

Ozark Mission Project (OMP), a non-profit ministry of the United Methodist Church (UMC,) will conduct free minor home repairs for people in need in the summer of 2022. Projects include painting, yard work, building wheelchair ramps or making other minor repairs. People who need this assistance should submit an application for the free projects. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2022, according to a news release. The group will be stationed at Pine Bluff at First United Methodist Church and work projects July 18-21. Applications and details can be found at ozarkmissionproject.org.

Thursday, May 5

Candidate forum set at Convention Center

The Divine 9 and community partners will host a candidate forum at 6 p.m. May 5 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Court of Appeals Judge Waymond Brown will be the moderator, according to a news release. Candidates seeking these offices are invited to participate: Jefferson County Tax Collector; 11th West Circuit Judge, Division 4; Jefferson County Justice of the Peace District 1; Jefferson County Justice of the Peace District 4; Jefferson County Justice of the Peace District 6; Jefferson County Justice of the Peace District 8; Jefferson County Justice of the Peace District 13; Pine Bluff City Council Ward 1; Pine Bluff City Council Ward 3; and Pine Bluff City Council Ward 4.

Chamber to host Business Expo

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce rescheduled its Business Expo for May 5, 2022. Because of rising covid infections, the Chamber postponed the expo that was previously set for Aug. 19, 2021. Due to the fact the expo was postponed as a precautionary measure, the Chamber is reserving participants' booth payments and/or sponsorships for the 2022 event and holding their spots for them, according to the Chamber newsletter. Details: Jennifer Kline at the Chamber, (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Saturday, May 7

Pop Up In the Bluff set May 7

Pop Up in the Bluff, an event featuring food, entertainment and family activities will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday May 7 on Main Street between Barraque and Third avenues. The community is invited attend the event which is free to the general public. Fees are $25 for retail vendors and $40 for food trucks, according to a news release. The event features music, children's activities, retail and food vendors in downtown Pine Bluff to bring people together to see improvements in downtown and to experience local vendors. Details: Pine Bluff Downtown Development, http://www.pinebluff-downtowndevelopment.com or (870) 536-8742.

Through Saturday, May 7

ASC hosts STEAM Exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host a new interactive STEAM exhibition, "Spectrum of Creativity," using hands-on applications of color and light through May 7. ASC's curatorial and public programs staff collaborated to create various illuminating stations to explore. Patrons can find the science behind rainbows, create disappearing drawings, and learn how to use a green screen. Details: asc701.org.

Tuesday, May 10

Chamber sets council candidates' forum

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a candidates' forum from 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 10, at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St. The event is open to the public, according to a news release. The forum will feature candidates for Pine Bluff City Council. Wards and candidates are: Pine Bluff Ward 1 Council Member -- Danny Lester Walker, LaTisha Brunson, Garland Trice, John Proctor, David D. Knott; Pine Bluff Ward 3 Council Member -- Ivan Whitfield (incumbent), Quranner Cotledge, Lanette R. Frazier; Pine Bluff Ward 4 Council Member -- Steven Mays Sr. (incumbent), Cassandra Dean. The primary election will be held May 24. Early voting will be held May 9-23 at the county courthouse. To vote in this election, voters must be registered by April 25, according to a previous article.

Thursday, May 19

Waterfowler Hall of Fame reschedules event

The Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame has postponed its induction ceremony until May 19. The event will be held at the Chenal Country Club at Little Rock and will include a pre-dinner reception from 6-7 p.m., live music, a live auction and a local flare spread. The event will still highlight honorees from the classes of 2020 and 2021. The event benefits the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie at Stuttgart, which houses the Hall of Fame, according to waterfowlerhof.com. Additional information and sponsorship opportunities are also available on the website.

Through Tuesday, May 31

Arkansas Century Farm applications available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2022 Arkansas Century Farm program. The deadline is May 31, according to a news release. To qualify, the same family must have owned the farm for 100 years by Dec. 31. The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings, and nephews or nieces, including through marriage or adoption. The farm must be at least 10 acres of the original land acquisition and make financial contribution to the over all farm income, according to the release. Applications are available at agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-services/arkansas-century-farm-program/. Applications must be received via email or postmarked on or before May 31. There is no cost to apply for the program. Details: Beth Moore, (501) 539-4027 or beth.moore@agriculture.arkansas.gov.

Through Wednesday, June 15

Forestry scholarship available

Applications for the Foresters for the Future scholarship are being accepted through June 15. The scholarship will provide $4,000 per semester, for four years, to an incoming freshman pursuing a forestry degree at the University of Arkansas at Monticello's (UAM) College of Forestry, Agriculture, and Natural Resources. Students interested in the scholarship can details at uamont.edu/academics/CFANR/index.html. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division and UAM announced the scholarship availability.

Beginning Sunday, June 19

Dermott native's play to debut in June at Fayetteville

TheatreSquared will produce the co-world premiere of Flex by Candrice Jones, a Dermott native and winner of the 2020 Steinberg Playwright Award, June 19-July 24. Performances of Flex are scheduled Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. at TheatreSquared at Fayetteville. Tickets range from $18-$58. Jones is a playwright, poet, and educator who writes "love letters for and to women of the American South," according to a news release. Flex tells the story of a girls' high school basketball team from Plainnole, Ark. It's 1997, and the women of the Lady Train team are inspired by the successes of the WNBA. Through TheatreSquared's Lights Up! For Access program, supported by the Walmart Foundation, SNAP benefit recipients can purchase $1 tickets, while students and patrons under the age of 30 can purchase $10 tickets. Fully subsidized, free tickets are also available for clients of a number of local community service organizations. Details: theatre2.org/lights-up, theatre2.org/subscribe or (479) 777-7477.

Underway

Inside dining set at Neighbor to Neighbor

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., returned to inside dining Jan. 3 for fully vaccinated people only. Fully vaccinated means a person has had both shots (of Pfizer or Moderna) and the booster or one shot (Johnson & Johnson) and booster, according to a news release Those entering the building must show their ID and vaccination cards. Take-out lunches will still be provided to unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or people without proper documentation for a limited time. Details: Pat Tate, Neighbor to Neighbor executive director, (870) 534-2883.

Salvation Army Auxiliary hosts fundraiser

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary won't hold its annual Christmas Luncheon and Festival of Tables, but will accept donations for the local Salvation Army, which provides food, shelter, socialization opportunities, spiritual enrichment and other services. The festivities were canceled in 2020-21 because of covid-19, according to a news release. Checks should be made payable to the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary and delivered to the Salvation Army Corps headquarters at 501 E. 12th Ave. or mailed to Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, P.O. Box 8209, Pine Bluff, AR, 71611. Details: Salvation Army, (870) 534-0504.

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Weekdays

Neighbor to Neighbor open 5 days a week

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., has reopened five days a week. The agency will be open Monday through Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. For the sake of safety, Neighbor to Neighbor will continue serving to-go lunches at the door from noon to 1 p.m. and are available to anyone who is hungry. Masks are required to enter the building and hand sanitizer will be available at the door, according to a news release. New clients or those seeking assistance with bills or medications should call (870) 534-2883 for an appointment.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian Fellowship offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.