Calling for prayer

Editor, The Commercial:

Pastors, preachers, and ministers of God; because of the neglect of your duties and solemn responsibilities, an erosion of Christianity has happened in the city of Pine Bluff.

This is why I, Prophet Larry Walker, am calling for prayer times at (the intersection of) Harding and Main streets at 12:15 every day. Any Christian can stop and pray, if only for five minutes.

These are acts to hollow and consecrate our city to God in Jesus name. God in calling for pastors and preachers to go to the streets and preach deliverance to the people (St. Luke 4:18.)

Jesus called us to go into all the world and to preach the Gospel. I believe this is God our Father's sincere desire. And may I say this would be a good model for every city, town, village, and occupancy in the state of Arkansas. I believe this will save our state.

Deliverance in people's lives has already begun in the heart of the city (at the intersection of) Main and Harding streets in the city of Pine Bluff.

Prophet Larry Walker,

Community minister