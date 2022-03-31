Carin Schoppmeyer: April filled with pinwheels, poker, parties and pickleball

Pinwheel Rally

Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County

1 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. -- The Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County kick off April as Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month with the Cherishing Children Pinwheel Rally on the Bentonville downtown square. Organizers say "each pinwheel represents a child's story ... We encourage our community to gather together to raise awareness and shine a light on child abuse." Information: (479) 621-0385 or cacbentonco.com.

Pinwheels for Prevention Kick-off

Children's Safety Center of Washington County

1 1 & 3:30 p.m. -- The Children's Safety Center of Washington County will kick off a month of Pinwheels for Prevention to mark April as Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention month with ceremonies at 1 p.m. in Springdale and 3:30 p.m. in Fayetteville. Children's Safety Center patrons are invited to "join the fight against child abuse by participating in Pinwheels for Prevention. Place signs and pinwheels in your yard throughout the month to raise awareness and show your support of the Children's Safety Center." Information: (479) 872-6183 or childrenssafetycenter.org.

The Big Bet for the Kids' Sake

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas

1 5:30 p.m. -- The Big Bet for the Kids' Sake to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas will be at the Hunt Tower in Rogers. The casino night and Texas Hold 'Em style poker tournament will include games, food and open bar.

Organizers say the event will be a casino-style tournament with multiple rounds available and table advancement. The casino will feature craps, roulette and blackjack with professional dealers.

Tickets are $100 for casino games and $125 for poker. Sponsorships are available for $1,000-$6,000.

Information: (479) 966-4366 or bbbsnwa.org.

All In Casino Night

Teen Action & Support Center

2 6-11 p.m. -- The annual All In Game Night to benefit the Teen Action and Support Center will be held at the Embassy Suites in Rogers. Organizers say the evening will include casino games such as poker, blackjack, craps, roulette and slot machines; heavy hors d'oeuvres; live and silent auctions; two drink tickets with general admission or unlimited with VIP admission; and cash bar. Participants will have the opportunity to redeem winnings for a chance to win raffle prizes.

Tickets for the cocktail attire event are $75 for general admission and $175 for VIP. Information: tascnwa.org.

Success Stories Brunch

Dress for Success Northwest Arkansas

7 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. -- The Success Stories Brunch to benefit Dress for Success Northwest Arkansas will be at Mount Sequoyah's Bailey Center in Fayetteville. Organizers say the brunch will feature remarks from Arie Rye, one of the group's Success Ambassadors, and from her mentor, Amy Sorrell.

The group's mission states: "We empower women toward economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and programs to thrive." Admission for the brunch is free, but donations are welcome. Information: (479) 877-6910 or dfsnwa.org.

Northwest Arkansas Heart Ball

American Heart Association

8 6 p.m. -- The American Heart Association of Northwest Arkansas Heart Ball will be at the Rogers Convention Center in Rogers. Vanessa Yates of Walmart and Tom McDonald of Bayer Healthcare are co-chairmen. The cocktail-attire evening will include dinner, auction, live entertainment by The Party Jammers and presentation of Leaders for Life and Sweethearts. Information: (479) 439-6800 or nwaheartball.heart.org.

Kitchen Table Dinner

Apple Seeds

8 6 p.m. -- Apple Seeds will play host to the Kitchen Table Dinner on the farm in Fayetteville. Organizers say guests will gather in the outdoor pavilion as chef Ed Bartell prepares a dinner fresh from the garden. "This chef has been wowing taste buds in restaurants across Texas, Colorado, Missouri, Kansas and Arkansas. You may recognize his name as the former executive chef for Top of the Rock at Big Cedar Lodge." The event is sold out. Information: appleseessnwa.org.

Youth of the Year Gala

Boys & Girls Club of Benton County

8 6 p.m. -- The Boys & Girls Club of Benton County will celebrate the Youth of the Year and other outstanding club members at the Metroplex in Rogers. Organizers say: "Come celebrate our future leaders at our biggest fundraiser of the year. Our 2022 Youth of the Year, Holden J., will take the stage to advocate for youth in the Northwest Arkansas community." The evening will include dinner, drinks, silent and live auctions and entertainment. Information: (479) 273-7187 or bgcbentoncounty.org/yoy

Hogeye Marathon & Relays

Northwest Arkansas Charities

9 & 10 6:15 a.m. -- The Hogeye Marathon, half marathon and four-person relay will be run April 9 in Springdale. Sunday Funday on April 10 will feature a 10K, 5K and Hogeye Kids Run starting from Shiloh Square in Springdale. Proceeds from the races benefit Northwest Arkansas charities. Information: hogeyemarathon.com.

Dining in the Dark

Fayetteville Public Library Foundation

9 5:30-8:30 p.m. -- The Fayetteville Public Library Foundation will play host to the Dining in the Dark benefit for the library. Organizers say: "Chefs Matt Eiler of FPL's 641.DELI and Justus Moll of Catering Concepts will be presenting a five-course prix fixe menu eaten entirely blindfolded." Tickets are $100 with wine pairings available for an additional $25. Information: faylib.org/event/6276606.

Wine Dinner

Restore Humanity

10 5-8 p.m. -- Restore Humanity's annual Wine Dinner will be at Bordinos in Fayetteville. Organizers say: "We will have a four-course menu created by Chef Matt Hudson of Bordinos paired with incredible wines from Natural State Distributing." Guests will hear updates on the group's work in Kenya. The fundraiser will feature wine paired with a menu to complement each vintage. Tickets are $125. Information: restorehumanity.org.

Pickleball

Children's Safety Center of Washington County

16 8-10 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. or 3-5 p.m. -- The inaugural round-robin pickleball tournament to benefit the Children's Safety Center will be played at the Springdale Recreation Center. Players are assigned to one time slot after registration is closed. Registration is $40 and includes a T-shirt and pickleballs. Register at: childrenssafetycenter.org/pickleball/

Induction Ceremony

Arkansas Women's Hall of Fame

20 5:30 p.m. -- The sixth annual Arkansas Women's Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. Organizers say: "Support the accomplishments and achievements of the women of Arkansas as we honor the historical impact they've made in our great state." The 2020, 2021 and 2022 classes of inductees will be honored at the ceremony. Among them are Margaret Louise Sirman Clark, E.D., of Fayetteville and the Hispanic Women's Organization of Arkansas in Springdale. Information: arwomenshalloffame.com/inductionceremony.

Stand Up for Hunger

Northwest Arkansas Food Bank

21 6 p.m. -- Stand up for Hunger to benefit the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank will be held at The Grove Comedy Club in Lowell. Comedian Dusty Slay will headline the fundraiser. Organizers say: "Dusty presents a mix of time-tested bits -- riffs on growing up in a trailer park in Alabama, shopping at Goodwill and staying in cheap motels -- and newer material that looks back on his life before he quit drinking and his decision to skip college." Information: one.bidpal.net/standupforhunger/welcome.

Glow Run

Children's Advocacy Center

22 5 p.m. -- The Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County will host its 22nd annual Glow Run in Rogers with a chip-timed 5K Glow Run and virtual Glow on Your Own 5K. Registration is $25 for adults, $15 for students for the in-person 5K and $35 and $25 for the virtual run. In-person race registration will begin at 5 p.m. Information: (479) 621-0385 or cacbentonco.com.

Plant a Seed Soiree

Northwest Arkansas Community College Foundation

22 6 p.m. -- The Northwest Arkansas Community College Foundation "Plant a Seed" benefit will be held at NWACC - Washington County in Springdale. The evening will include cocktails in the garden, a seated dinner, auction and entertainment. Tickets are $150 and limited to 300. Sponsorships are available. Information: (479) 619-4184 or nwacc.edu.

Soup Sunday

Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families

24 4-7 p.m. -- The 16th annual Northwest Arkansas Soup Sunday will be at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. The Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families fundraiser will feature dozens of soups from area restaurants with a VIP room offering a special soup by chef Alan Dierks. VIP tickets are $50 and also include dessert, beer and wine. Regular tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Tickets for children 12 and younger are $5; children 5 or younger are admitted free. Patron tickets include beer and wine and are $50. Guests are encouraged to bring muffin tins to carry soup samples. Information: (479) 927-9800 or lkellams@aradvocates.org.

Big Business Brunch

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas

27 -- Scott McCall will be the featured speaker at the Big Business Brunch to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas at 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville. Sponsorships are available. Information: (479) 966-4366 or bbbsnwa.org.

Butterflies & Blooms

Saving Grace

28 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. -- The "Butterflies and Blooms" benefit luncheon will be at the Rogers Convention Center. The luncheon is planned as an in-person event but will also broadcast live at savinggracenwa.org/bb. Organizers say the nonprofit organization is 100 percent privately supported through donations and grants, with no federal funding. Proceeds from the luncheon comprise approximately one-third of the group's annual budget.

Information: (479) 636-1133 or savinggracenwa.org.

Plant sale

Botanical Garden of the Ozarks

29 5-8 p.m. & 30 8 a.m.-4 p.m. --The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks' annual plant sale benefit will be at the garden in Fayetteville. The sale will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. April 29 for garden members only, and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. April 30 for the public. Proceeds from the sale will help support the public garden, which is dedicated to education and environmental awareness and serves as a community destination for unique nature experiences. Information: (479) 750-2620 or bgozarks.org.

Charity golf tournament

Community Rescue Mission

29 8 a.m. -- The Community Rescue Mission will hold a charity golf tournament at Ben Geren Golf Course in Fort Smith. Organizers say the four-person scramble will feature games of skill including a hole-in-one contest sponsored by Harry Robinson Buick GMC for a vehicle (TBD). Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams. Lunch will be provided by Bruce & Terri Catering.

"All proceeds from the event go back to serving families in need that are served by the Community Rescue Mission. The Community Rescue Mission, established in 1981, is a nonprofit, faith-based organization that provides safe shelter, meals, and needed support to help people get back on their feet as quickly as possible."

Information: (479) 782-1443 shanelle@fscrm.org.

Blue Jean Baby Ball

Compassion House

29 6-10 p.m. -- The Blue Jean Baby Ball to benefit Compassion House will be at the Barn at the Springs in Springdale. Organizers say: "Blue Jean Baby Ball is Compassion House's second annual gala event. This is a country chic style event. This event includes dinner, drinks, silent and live auction, music, speakers and more. Please join us for a great night out for a wonderful cause helping support pregnant teen moms and babies in our community." Information: (479) 419-9100 or compassionhouse.us.

Red Shoe Soiree

Ronald McDonald House

29 6-11 p.m. -- The eighth annual Northwest Arkansas "Red Shoe Soiree" will be held at Osage House in Cave Springs. The benefit for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkoma will include raffles, cocktails, dinner and a silent auction. Tickets are $100 for general admission or $150 for VIP tickets, which include a pre-event cocktail hour, valet parking and "swag." Information: (479) 756-5600 or maggie@rmhcofarkoma.org.

Anniversary celebration

Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge

30 9 a.m.-5 p.m. -- Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs will mark its 30th anniversary with a day-long celebration at the refuge. The day will include live music, magic, food trucks, educational programs and vendors. Adult VIP tickets are $150 and $50 for children ages 5-13 and include happy hour at Eureka Springs Brewery at 6 p.m. on April 29 with the refuge team, entry for the day on April 30 and a sit-down dinner at 6 p.m. at the refuge. Tickets for refuge entry only on April 30 are $50 and $25 for children ages 5-13. Information: turpentinecreek.org/30thanniversaryevent.

Sunshine Gala

Sunshine School and Development Center

30 6 p.m. -- The Sunshine School and Development Center will hold its Sunshine Gala at Heroncrest in Elm Springs. The benefit will feature live and silent auctions, live entertainment, dinner and drinks. Tickets for the "country chic" attire event are $200. Information: (479) 636-3190.

