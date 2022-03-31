Club CEO attends national conference

Nyeshia Aldridge, chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County, attended the Women in Leadership Certificate Program conducted by the American Management Association (AMA) March 17-18.

During the conference at Dallas, Aldridge received information that positioned her to continue to be a strong leader now and in the future, according to a news release.

"I am always grateful for professional development opportunities," Aldridge said. "I am also appreciative of the invitation extended by BGCA (Boys & Girls Clubs of America). The program was amazing and I left feeling energized and ready to take the Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County to the next level."

In recognition of Women's History Month, the Boys & Girls Clubs of America invested in the futures of its officials by offering the opportunity for 25 leaders in the Boys & Girls Club movement across the nation to participate in the conference.

"As a recognized and accomplished leader in the Boys & Girls Club Movement, the Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County's CEO, Nyeshia Aldridge, was one of the 25 individuals invited to participate in the program," the release said.

"Women at every level of an organization can be strong leaders – bringing essential skills like team leadership, strategic thinking and business acumen to their roles," according to the release.