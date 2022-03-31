Community News 3-31-22

UCAI offers scholarships

Unified Christian Alliance Inc. is accepting applications for its 2022-2023 Academic Scholarship Program for graduating high school seniors from school districts in the Pine Bluff/ Jefferson County area.

The scholarships are for students planning to attend the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The program will award scholarships based on the essay submitted with the one page application. There are no GPA or income guideline requirements, according to a news release.

The first place scholarship is $1,000. Awards are scheduled to be presented at the Baccalaureate program at 4 p.m. May 1 at Breath of Life Church, 1313 Pine St.

Applications must be postmarked or emailed by April 16. Application forms and guidelines can be picked up from school counselors' offices or requested from Jennifer Lee, Unified Christian Alliance president, by email at jenniferlee1321@sbcglobal.net or calling (870) 692-0257. For email submissions or details, interested people may also contact Lee. The mailing address is Unified Christian Alliance Inc., 1709 E. Eighth Ave., Pine Bluff, Ark., 71601.

Unified Christian Alliance Scholarship funds are derived from the annual income of designated local trust funds established by donors. Tax deductible donations from interested donors are still being accepted, according to the release.

Minority Health Commission sets summit

The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) Minority Health Commission will host its seventh Biennial Summit virtually from 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. April 22.

"Putting the 'Me' in Mental Health – Today, Tomorrow, and Always," will be a live-streamed virtual event. Attendees can register free for the event at http://bit.ly/AMHC2022Summit.

Presenting from the Four Points Sheraton at Little Rock, panelists will discuss the impact the covid-19 pandemic has had on the mental health of children and adults in communities of color, according to a news release.

The keynote speaker is Gina Neely, a television personality and best-selling author who has given presentations across the country showcasing her cooking skills and sharing her perspectives on life and issues facing women.