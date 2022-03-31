Marriage Licenses

Tommy McCoy, 38, and Shalonda Rodgers, 36, both of Jacksonville.

Robert Richardson, 21, and Deanna Robert, 18, both of North Little Rock.

Clayton Wilkins, 27, and Kaylin Davis, 25, both of Greenbrier.

Grayson Harvey, 39, and John Free, 37, both of Maumelle.

Robert Clark, 48, and Elizabeth Forbes, 43, both of Little Rock.

John Cooper, 28, and Chalisa Mayo, 27, both of Little Rock.

Kiffany Bell, 30, and James Rice, 44, both of North Little Rock.

Steven Suski, 31, and Tara Bryant, 30, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-1077. Brian Thompson v. Jessica Thompson.

22-1078. Amber Boatner v. Thomas Lee.

22-1081. Kyler Nordeck v. Saroja Shrestha.

22-1082. Sylvia Rivera v. Teodor Rivera Avelino.

22-1083. Stephanie Johnson v. Marktwain Johnson.

22-1084. Ophelia Malone v. Barry Hughes.

22-1085. Haydee Estrada v. Alfredo Estrada.

22-1086. Roger Cato v. Carolyn Cato.

22-1087. Angela Jenkins v. Roderick Jenkins.

GRANTED

21-868. Cedric Pitts Sr. v. Jennifer Pitts.

21-1254. Linda Bone v. James Bone.

21-1397. Heather Anson v. Robert Anson.

21-1569. Tanner Perkins v. Sierra Perkins.

21-2737. Chhong Sreynuch v. Komira Sieng.

21-3040. Nathan Grice v. Margaret Grice.

22-70. Raney Culbertson v. Katelyn Pierce.