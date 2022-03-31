EDITORIAL: A little help?

It was a strange request. Because the request-ee is a senior in school. Not high school. But college.

And a senior doing pretty well for herself. And considering (seriously) graduate school. And is the type who'd be disappointed in a B grade.

She needed help addressing an envelope.

She knew where the stamp went. But the other stuff, not so much. And why the "return address" anyway?

She noted that she hadn't addressed an envelope since she was taught to do so--in elementary school.

Kids today don't send thank-you notes. They text. They don't send birthday cards. They wish each other well on social media. They don't send Christmas cards or personal letters or pay bills with envelopes and stamps. It's all electronic.

Another perplexed kid about her age asked us last year: What are you doing?

Answer: Balancing a checkbook.

That kid didn't get it, either.

It's a brave new world. Now then, put the person's name in the middle, and the street number and name below that, and . . . .