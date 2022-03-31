LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Emily Fenton’s folk band drops into South on Main

The Emily Fenton Band performs from 8-10 p.m. Friday and Shannon Boshears & Jess Hoggard perform from 8-10 p.m. Saturday at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock, (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com.

Emily Fenton is an independent folk-Americana musician from Little Rock who got her start in New York City performing music in nightclubs after getting a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in music theater from Ithaca College in upstate New York. She now calls Little Rock home again. Listen to “Jet Ski” by Emily Fenton here.

◼️ Zilla, Pett and Atomicons perform at 8:30 p.m. today ($7); Rodney Block performs for an “80’s party” at 8 p.m. Friday ($15); The Greasy Greens, along with opening act Barbara Raney, accompanied by Stephanie Smittle, Jane Tucker, Lynn Fitzgerald, Nick Devlin and Judd Martindale, perform at 8 p.m. Saturday ($15 but sold-out) and The Franklin-Devlin Band, with The Throwback Band, perform at 5 p.m. Sunday ($10) at White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com.

◼️ The Ultimate Prince Tribute will be held at 9 p.m. Friday ($20 advance, $25 day of show; standing room only) at the Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 823-0090; revroom.com.

◼️ The Mastersons & The Whitmore Sisters perform at 8 p.m. today ($15 reserved; standing room $15); Anthony Gomes performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday ($20 reserved or SRO); Rob Leines + The Comancheros perform at 8 p.m. Sunday ($12 reserved; $10 advance SRO; $12 SRO at the door) and Ratchet Dolls at 8 p.m. Wednesday ($10 SRO) at Stickyz Rock ’n’ Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock, (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

◼️ Espionage Act, FaceDancer and SeidSwipe perform at 8 p.m. Friday ($10) and Lilac Kings, Any Given Room and Tiny Towns perform at 7 p.m. Saturday ($15) at Vino’s, 923 W. Seventh St., Little Rock, (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com.

◼️ A traditional Irish session will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com.

Singer-Songwriter Townsend will be busy this weekend with Little Rock shows tonight at the Oyster Bar and Sunday at Nexus Coffee. On Saturday, she travels to Conway to play at Almost Famous. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

◼️ Townsend performs at 6:30 p.m. today at The Oyster Bar, 3003 W. Markham St., Little Rock (501) 666-7100; lroysterbar.com and at 11 a.m. Sunday at Nexus Coffee, 301 President Clinton Ave., Suite B, Little Rock. (501) 295-7515; nexuscoffeear.com

◼️ Rodger King performs at 3 p.m. Saturday and The Brick Fields Duo performs at 3 p.m. Sunday on the patio of the River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 810 Combee Lane, Roland, (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com.

◼️ Band Camp, with Ben & Doug, performs at 6 p.m. today at Camp Taco, 422 East Sixth St., Little Rock. (501) 353-0884; camptaco.com.

◼️ Marquis & MOOD performs a free Jazz in the Park concert from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Riverfront Park, 202 LaHarpe Blvd., Little Rock, as part of the La Petite Roche Tricentennial celebration. (501) 320-3503; LittleRock.com/300.

◼️ DJ Starv presides over the first “Boozy Backyard Prom” at 7 p.m. today at The Rail Yard, 1212 E. Sixth St., Little Rock, (501) 663-2287; therailyardlr.com.

Brian Nahlen performs Friday at Fassler Hall and Wednesday at Cannibal & Craft, both in Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

◼️ Brian Nahlen performs at 7 p.m. Friday and DudecalledRob performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, (501) 246-4753; fasslerhall.com

◼️ Christine DeMeo performs from 8-11 p.m. today; The Hounds performs from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and DJ-G Force performs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday; TJ Ashley performs from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday; King Akeem performs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday; DJ Story Karaoke performs from 9 p.m. to midnight Tuesday and Brian Nahlen performs from 8 -11 p.m. Wednesday at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com.

◼️ Seven Hollows performs at 8 p.m. today and Liquid Kitty performs at 8 p.m. Friday at JJ’s Grill, 12111 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com/jjslittlerock.

◼️ Amie Bishop & The Slingerz perform at 9 p.m. Friday and DJ/VJ G Force performs at 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.

◼️ Matt Gawlik performs from 7-9 p.m. Friday at Stone’s Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 379-8668; stonesthrowbeer.com.

MAUMELLE

Funkin’ Gonuts perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Lucky’s, 1101 Murphy Drive, Maumelle. (501) 271-5142.

◼️ Huckleberry Jam performs at 9 p.m. Friday at Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365, Maumelle, (501) 800-1123.

SHERWOOD

Open Addiction performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Area 51, 6511 Warden Road, Sherwood, (501) 835-5510.

BENTON

A Civil Servant performs from 6:30-8:30 p.m. today at Valhalla, 226 W. South St., Benton, (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 5:45-8:45 p.m. Sunday at Chepe’s Mexican Grill, 17324 I-30 Frontage Road, Benton, (501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com.

CAMDEN

Joe Beasley and Whit Johnson, as The Experience, perform at 7 p.m. Friday at Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE, Camden, (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com.

◼️ Connor McMurray performs from 6-9 p.m. Friday in the park at the corner of Washington & Adams in Camden as part of the First Friday Monthly Market. (870) 807-1468.

CONWAY

Townsend performs at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Almost Famous, 258 U.S 64, Conway. (501) 450-3036; almostfamousconway.com.

◼️ Presley Drake performs at 8 p.m. Friday ($5) and Barrett Baber performs at 8 p.m. Saturday ($5) at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway, (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ Jason & Robby perform at 8 p.m. today; and The Brian Mullens Band performs at 8 pm. Friday at JJ’s Grill, 1010 Main St., Suite A, Conway, (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com/jjsconway.

◼️ Smokey Emerson performs at 7 p.m. today, Josiah Spicer performs at 7 p.m. Friday and Vikki McGee performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Skinny J’s, 2235 Dave Ward Drive, Conway, (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com.

◼️ Greg Ward and the Good Times Band performs at 9 p.m. Friday and The Karla Case Band performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at TC’s Midtown Grill, Conway, (501) 205-0576.

EL DORADO

Mae Estes and Josh Matheny perform from 7-10 p.m. Friday ($10 for floor seating, no cover for seating in rear) and the Han Duo performs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Mulekick at Mad, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado, (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

Brick Fields Blues Therapy Group performs at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Morano’s, 2179 W. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville, (479) 935-4800.

FORT SMITH

Darren Knight (aka Southern Momma) performs at 8 p.m. Friday ($35-$49) at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St., Fort Smith, (479) 222-6186; templelive.com.

◼️ Dalton Domino, Slade Coulter, Jacob Stelly with Parker Ryan, Jordan Nix and Chris Canterbury, together in a “Honcho Music Song Swap,” perform at 8 p.m. Saturday ($10-$13) at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith, (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

HOT SPRINGS

Dan Smith, accompanied by Brent Frazier and Lil’ Skinny, performs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday at Fat Jack’s Oyster and Sports Bar, 101 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 623-5225.

◼️ Sons of Bocephus — a Hank Williams Jr., tribute show, will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday at Vapors Live, 315 Park Ave., Hot Springs. Tickets are $30 in advance, $40 at the door. (501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com.

◼️ Jocko & Tom Yankton perform at 6:30 p.m. today at The Blitzed Pig, 4330 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 525-1616; blitzedpig.com.

◼️ Tina, a tribute to Tina Turner, will be held at 7 p.m. today ($25-$35) in the Event Center; Cliff & Susan perform from 4-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Aaron Owens performs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday; The Gravel Yard Bluegrass Band performs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday on the infield during Arkansas Derby day; and Cliff & Susan perform from 5-9 p.m. Sunday at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 625-5296; oaklawn.com.

◼️ Relentless performs from 9-11:55 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and Tommy Mars performs from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs, (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. today at Jose’s Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; from 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday in the Fountain Room at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa and at 9:30 p.m.; from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Sunday brunch at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave., (501) 623-7771, arlingtonhotel.com; and from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at The Inside Track Grill & Sports Lounge in the Hotel Hot Springs, 305 Malvern Ave., (855) 516-1092.

◼️ Amie Bishop & Adam Merriott perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 701-4544; splashwinebar.com.

◼️ Bad Habit performs from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at 420 Eats Food Truck Court, 420 Malvern Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 420-3286.

◼️ The Shelton Band performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Boogies Bar & Grill, 1010 East Grand Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 624-5455; boogiesbar.com.

◼️ Scott Vise, RJ Coulombe and Patti Savage will preside over an open mic/jam night from 7-10 p.m. today and DJ Courier Coleman performs at Karaoke Night at 8 p.m. Friday at The Trough, 833 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 701-4390.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Rick McKean performs from 7-9 p.m. Friday and Canvas performs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village, (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.

MAGNOLIA

The Han Duo performs from 7-10 p.m. Friday and Austin Stafford performs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson, Magnolia, (870) 562-2600; mulekickmag.com.

MAYFLOWER

Jocko & Tom Yankton perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Taylor’s Made Cafe, 283 Arkansas 365, Mayflower. (501) 470-3322.

MENA

Mike Mayberry & The Slow Hands perform from 8-11:55 p.m. Saturday at the Elks Lodge, 500 Mena St., Mena.

MOUNTAIN HOME

Anthony Garner performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Rapp’s Barren Brewery and Gastropub, 601 S. Baker St., Mountain Home. (870) 424-7277; rappsbarrenbrewing.com.

PINE BLUFF

The On Call Band performs from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. (870) 536-3375. Tickets are $5 for ASC members and $10 for non-members; asc701.org.

◼️ Fonky Donkey performs for the Port City Blues Society at RJ’s Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. (870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com.

ROGERS

The Brick Fields Duo performs at 7 p.m. today at Moonbroch Pub, 117 W. Walnut St., Rogers. (479) 278-2500; rogerspub.com.

TICKETS

Justin Moore performs, along with Heath Sanders and Mike Ryan, July 23 at First Security Amphitheater in Little Rock. Tickets, from $35 to $65, are on sale at ticketmaster.com and riverconcerts.com.

◼️ Halestorm performs, along with The Pretty Reckless, The Warning and Lilith Czar, Aug. 10 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers and tickets, $35-$79.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at amptickets.com, (479) 443-5600 or at the Walmart AMP and Walton Arts Center box offices.