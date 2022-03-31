LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Emily Fenton’s folk band drops into South on Main

The Emily Fenton Band performs from 8-10 p.m. Friday and Shannon Boshears & Jess Hoggard perform from 8-10 p.m. Saturday at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock, (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com.
Emily Fenton is an independent folk-Americana musician from Little Rock who got her start in New York City performing music in nightclubs after getting a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in music theater from Ithaca College in upstate New York. She now calls Little Rock home again. Listen to “Jet Ski” by Emily Fenton here.
◼️ Zilla, Pett and Atomicons perform at 8:30 p.m. today ($7); Rodney Block performs for an “80’s party” at 8 p.m. Friday ($15); The Greasy Greens, along with opening act Barbara Raney, accompanied by Stephanie Smittle, Jane Tucker, Lynn Fitzgerald, Nick Devlin and Judd Martindale, perform at 8 p.m. Saturday ($15 but sold-out) and The Franklin-Devlin Band, with The Throwback Band, perform at 5 p.m. Sunday ($10) at White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com.
◼️ The Ultimate Prince Tribute will be held at 9 p.m. Friday ($20 advance, $25 day of show; standing room only) at the Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 823-0090; revroom.com.
◼️ The Mastersons & The Whitmore Sisters perform at 8 p.m. today ($15 reserved; standing room $15); Anthony Gomes performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday ($20 reserved or SRO); Rob Leines + The Comancheros perform at 8 p.m. Sunday ($12 reserved; $10 advance SRO; $12 SRO at the door) and Ratchet Dolls at 8 p.m. Wednesday ($10 SRO) at Stickyz Rock ’n’ Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock, (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.
◼️ Espionage Act, FaceDancer and SeidSwipe perform at 8 p.m. Friday ($10) and Lilac Kings, Any Given Room and Tiny Towns perform at 7 p.m. Saturday ($15) at Vino’s, 923 W. Seventh St., Little Rock, (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com.
◼️ A traditional Irish session will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com.
lroysterbar.com and at 11 a.m. Sunday at Nexus Coffee, 301 President Clinton Ave., Suite B, Little Rock. (501) 295-7515; nexuscoffeear.com◼️ Townsend performs at 6:30 p.m. today at The Oyster Bar, 3003 W. Markham St., Little Rock (501) 666-7100;
◼️ Rodger King performs at 3 p.m. Saturday and The Brick Fields Duo performs at 3 p.m. Sunday on the patio of the River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 810 Combee Lane, Roland, (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com.
◼️ Band Camp, with Ben & Doug, performs at 6 p.m. today at Camp Taco, 422 East Sixth St., Little Rock. (501) 353-0884; camptaco.com.
◼️ Marquis & MOOD performs a free Jazz in the Park concert from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Riverfront Park, 202 LaHarpe Blvd., Little Rock, as part of the La Petite Roche Tricentennial celebration. (501) 320-3503; LittleRock.com/300.
◼️ DJ Starv presides over the first “Boozy Backyard Prom” at 7 p.m. today at The Rail Yard, 1212 E. Sixth St., Little Rock, (501) 663-2287; therailyardlr.com.
◼️ Christine DeMeo performs from 8-11 p.m. today; The Hounds performs from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and DJ-G Force performs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday; TJ Ashley performs from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday; King Akeem performs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday; DJ Story Karaoke performs from 9 p.m. to midnight Tuesday and Brian Nahlen performs from 8 -11 p.m. Wednesday at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com.
◼️ Seven Hollows performs at 8 p.m. today and Liquid Kitty performs at 8 p.m. Friday at JJ’s Grill, 12111 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com/jjslittlerock.
◼️ Amie Bishop & The Slingerz perform at 9 p.m. Friday and DJ/VJ G Force performs at 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.
◼️ Matt Gawlik performs from 7-9 p.m. Friday at Stone’s Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 379-8668; stonesthrowbeer.com.
MAUMELLE
Funkin’ Gonuts perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Lucky’s, 1101 Murphy Drive, Maumelle. (501) 271-5142.
◼️ Huckleberry Jam performs at 9 p.m. Friday at Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365, Maumelle, (501) 800-1123.
SHERWOOD
Open Addiction performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Area 51, 6511 Warden Road, Sherwood, (501) 835-5510.
BENTON
A Civil Servant performs from 6:30-8:30 p.m. today at Valhalla, 226 W. South St., Benton, (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com.
◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 5:45-8:45 p.m. Sunday at Chepe’s Mexican Grill, 17324 I-30 Frontage Road, Benton, (501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com.
CAMDEN
Joe Beasley and Whit Johnson, as The Experience, perform at 7 p.m. Friday at Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE, Camden, (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com.
◼️ Connor McMurray performs from 6-9 p.m. Friday in the park at the corner of Washington & Adams in Camden as part of the First Friday Monthly Market. (870) 807-1468.
CONWAY
Townsend performs at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Almost Famous, 258 U.S 64, Conway. (501) 450-3036; almostfamousconway.com.
◼️ Presley Drake performs at 8 p.m. Friday ($5) and Barrett Baber performs at 8 p.m. Saturday ($5) at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway, (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.
◼️ Jason & Robby perform at 8 p.m. today; and The Brian Mullens Band performs at 8 pm. Friday at JJ’s Grill, 1010 Main St., Suite A, Conway, (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com/jjsconway.
◼️ Smokey Emerson performs at 7 p.m. today, Josiah Spicer performs at 7 p.m. Friday and Vikki McGee performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Skinny J’s, 2235 Dave Ward Drive, Conway, (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com.
◼️ Greg Ward and the Good Times Band performs at 9 p.m. Friday and The Karla Case Band performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at TC’s Midtown Grill, Conway, (501) 205-0576.
EL DORADO
Mae Estes and Josh Matheny perform from 7-10 p.m. Friday ($10 for floor seating, no cover for seating in rear) and the Han Duo performs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Mulekick at Mad, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado, (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com.
FAYETTEVILLE
Brick Fields Blues Therapy Group performs at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Morano’s, 2179 W. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville, (479) 935-4800.
FORT SMITH
Darren Knight (aka Southern Momma) performs at 8 p.m. Friday ($35-$49) at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St., Fort Smith, (479) 222-6186; templelive.com.
◼️ Dalton Domino, Slade Coulter, Jacob Stelly with Parker Ryan, Jordan Nix and Chris Canterbury, together in a “Honcho Music Song Swap,” perform at 8 p.m. Saturday ($10-$13) at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith, (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.
HOT SPRINGS
Dan Smith, accompanied by Brent Frazier and Lil’ Skinny, performs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday at Fat Jack’s Oyster and Sports Bar, 101 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 623-5225.
◼️ Sons of Bocephus — a Hank Williams Jr., tribute show, will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday at Vapors Live, 315 Park Ave., Hot Springs. Tickets are $30 in advance, $40 at the door. (501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com.
◼️ Jocko & Tom Yankton perform at 6:30 p.m. today at The Blitzed Pig, 4330 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 525-1616; blitzedpig.com.
◼️ Tina, a tribute to Tina Turner, will be held at 7 p.m. today ($25-$35) in the Event Center; Cliff & Susan perform from 4-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Aaron Owens performs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday; The Gravel Yard Bluegrass Band performs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday on the infield during Arkansas Derby day; and Cliff & Susan perform from 5-9 p.m. Sunday at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 625-5296; oaklawn.com.
◼️ Relentless performs from 9-11:55 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and Tommy Mars performs from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs, (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com.
◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. today at Jose’s Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; from 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday in the Fountain Room at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa and at 9:30 p.m.; from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Sunday brunch at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave., (501) 623-7771, arlingtonhotel.com; and from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at The Inside Track Grill & Sports Lounge in the Hotel Hot Springs, 305 Malvern Ave., (855) 516-1092.
◼️ Amie Bishop & Adam Merriott perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 701-4544; splashwinebar.com.
◼️ Bad Habit performs from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at 420 Eats Food Truck Court, 420 Malvern Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 420-3286.
◼️ The Shelton Band performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Boogies Bar & Grill, 1010 East Grand Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 624-5455; boogiesbar.com.
◼️ Scott Vise, RJ Coulombe and Patti Savage will preside over an open mic/jam night from 7-10 p.m. today and DJ Courier Coleman performs at Karaoke Night at 8 p.m. Friday at The Trough, 833 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 701-4390.
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
Rick McKean performs from 7-9 p.m. Friday and Canvas performs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village, (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.
MAGNOLIA
The Han Duo performs from 7-10 p.m. Friday and Austin Stafford performs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson, Magnolia, (870) 562-2600; mulekickmag.com.
MAYFLOWER
Jocko & Tom Yankton perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Taylor’s Made Cafe, 283 Arkansas 365, Mayflower. (501) 470-3322.
MENA
Mike Mayberry & The Slow Hands perform from 8-11:55 p.m. Saturday at the Elks Lodge, 500 Mena St., Mena.
MOUNTAIN HOME
Anthony Garner performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Rapp’s Barren Brewery and Gastropub, 601 S. Baker St., Mountain Home. (870) 424-7277; rappsbarrenbrewing.com.
PINE BLUFF
The On Call Band performs from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. (870) 536-3375. Tickets are $5 for ASC members and $10 for non-members; asc701.org.
◼️ Fonky Donkey performs for the Port City Blues Society at RJ’s Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. (870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com.
ROGERS
The Brick Fields Duo performs at 7 p.m. today at Moonbroch Pub, 117 W. Walnut St., Rogers. (479) 278-2500; rogerspub.com.
TICKETS
Justin Moore performs, along with Heath Sanders and Mike Ryan, July 23 at First Security Amphitheater in Little Rock. Tickets, from $35 to $65, are on sale at ticketmaster.com and riverconcerts.com.
◼️ Halestorm performs, along with The Pretty Reckless, The Warning and Lilith Czar, Aug. 10 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers and tickets, $35-$79.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at amptickets.com, (479) 443-5600 or at the Walmart AMP and Walton Arts Center box offices.