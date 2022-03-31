Following rainout, Hogs get Bulldogs

College baseball

Mississippi State at No. 2 Arkansas

WHEN 6 p.m. Friday

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville

RECORDS Mississippi State 16-10, 3-3 SEC; Arkansas 19-4, 5-1

STARTING PITCHERS Mississippi State RHP Preston Johnson (2-1, 3.41 ERA); Arkansas RHP Connor Noland (3-1, 3.41)

TV SEC Network

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

INTERNET ESPN3.com

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Off

FRIDAY Miss. State*, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY Miss. State*, 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY Miss. State*, 2 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Central Arkansas, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off

*SEC game

FAYETTEVILLE -- Coming off their highest-scoring game of the season, the No. 2 Arkansas baseball team will have to wait another couple of days to get back in action after Wednesday's scheduled game against Arkansas-Little Rock was canceled due to inclement weather.

The University of Arkansas (19-4, 5-1 SEC) will continue its home stand with a visit from defending College World Series champion Mississippi State on Friday at Baum-Walker Stadium at 6 p.m. The series opener is scheduled to be broadcast on the SEC Network.

The weather for the visit from the Bulldogs (16-10, 3-3) is expected to be welcoming, following severe storms overnight Wednesday that spawned a likely tornado in Springdale, with daily high temperatures in the upper 60s and little chance for rain.

The Razorbacks rallied from an early six-run deficit, their largest of the season, to power past the Trojans 16-8 late Tuesday in what was the highest combined score and the Hogs' highest run total of the year.

The Razorbacks, who bumped their team batting average up to .278 with a season-high tying 15 hits, also increased their average run production to 7.4 per game.

Arkansas managed to hit three home runs with the wind blowing in from right field at up to 30 mph. Cayden Wallace, Kendall Diggs and Braydon Webb managed to hit shots that cut through the wind and wound up on top or over the fences.

The Razorbacks posted five runs in the fifth inning, four runs in the sixth and another five in the eighth to recover from a 6-0 deficit against UALR.

"We just did a good job up and down the lineup of swinging the bat," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "I thought the bullpen came in and gave us some help and gave us a chance to get back in it."

It took the Razorbacks seven games to post their first double-figure scoring game, a 15-3 win over Nebraska-Omaha on March 2. However, Arkansas has posted double-figure runs in seven of its past 14 games.

Van Horn said outfielder Jace Bohrofen, who has been out since March 10 with a shoulder injury after ramming into the outfield wall during warm-ups, will be on the 27-man roster for the series against Mississippi State. He was not on the roster for the Razorbacks' series win, their 12th in a row in SEC play, at Missouri last weekend.

Wednesday's cancellation was the second week in a row the Razorbacks have lost a mid-week game. Arkansas was scheduled to take on Nebraska-Omaha last Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium, the home park of the Kansas City Royals, but frigid conditions caused a cancellation.