Get to know: Future Hog D-lineman Jordan Domineck

Former Georgia Tech defensive end Jordan Domineck committed to Arkansas on March 7, one day after leaving Fayetteville from an official visit.

Domineck, 6-3, 253 pounds, chose Arkansas over Auburn, Iowa State, Nebraska, Penn State, Kansas State, Central Florida, South Florida and other programs.

He made an unofficial visit to Central Florida in March, but declared on Twitter, “It was an amazing visit, but I’m still committed.”

He plans to enroll for the first semester of summer school and will have up to two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Nickname: JD or Taz

Favorite thing about playing on the defensive line: It’s really the most free position on the field. I've just got to go cause chaos — run, hit, make plays, that’s the life.

Coach Deke Adams is: Cool, knowledgeable and a respectable coach and great person. He connects with the people he coaches, I feel like.

Funniest football moment: I was a hot-headed freshman at GT, telling everyone I wouldn’t get cut ever during practice. First day of camp, I’m on scout team and get cut so bad I do a front flip and land on my back. Coaches running to check on me, I get subbed out. I swear I didn’t hear the end of that for a minute.

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: I feel like I’d be a great actor and could see myself doing roles in movies or even voice roles in anime.

I'm happiest when I: Can connect with my family or I’m in a football or basketball game.

My mom is always on me to do: Great in school. No matter what, school.

Favorite NFL player: Lawrence Taylor, Calvin Johnson

Favorite music: My own, instrumentals and freestyle beats.

Must watch TV: Anime; any and every.

Love or hate rollercoasters: Love them. It’s tragic what’s happened recently, and I feel like some should have more safety features, but nonetheless I love the thrill.

How would you spend $1 million: Family would get $50,000; $500,000 to the savings; $50,000 in investments; $100,000 start my anime/menga company, get a car; then the rest for leisure and essentials.

What superpower would you choose if given the option: I would choose control over the elements (air, water, earth, fire, plasma). Basically the Avatar but better.

My two pet peeves are: Being cut off when I’m speaking and being asked too many questions.

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Michael B Jordan

My hidden talent is: I can actually dance, I just tell people I can’t.

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Wendy’s; been eating it since I was a kid and their burgers are great. I dip the fries in the frosty and I haven’t stopped since I first did it. Plus that 4 for $4, can’t beat it.

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Parmesan chicken pasta

I will never ever eat: Seafood

Favorite junk food: Nekot peanut butter cookies

My favorite sweet tooth craving is: Mike and Ikes/cookies and creme ice cream

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Drank a bottle of barbecue sauce for a $33 GameStop gift card (sixth grade).

My dream date: My girlfriend

I’m terrified of: Not being enough.

Cat or dog person and why: Cats; have 2, named Nala and Simba.

Hobbies: Watching anime, playing basketball, making music

The one thing I could not live without is: Music

Best advice I’ve received: If you can’t fix it, don’t. Move on to something you can fix and work on that. Don’t stop at one problem, find solutions to others first.

Role model and why: Dad, just shows me the kind of person I want to be one day.

Three words to describe me: Energetic, educated, eager

People would be surprised that I: Am writing my own anime, as well as that I write stories in my free time if I feel in the creative mindset for it.