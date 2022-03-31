DEAR HELOISE: In a recent article, a reader said she had a problem with soot removal on fireplace glass. I spent 32 years as a chimney sweep. Do not wet the ashes and rub on the windows. This is a soft abrasive, and you will blemish the glass. A better way is to clean the windows as best as possible (or when they are new) and then squirt some household detergent on the inside of the glass and let it dry. This will create a soap film on the glass, and as the soot and residue cake on the glass, it can be removed easily with a wet paper towel. Then reapply the detergent. Hope this helps.

-- Bill Klein, via email

DEAR HELOISE: A suggestion: Write the receipt date and customer service number (tech assistance) on the user's manual when you receive any new item. Also, take a picture on your phone for the record. This will save hassle time when you need the information.

-- W., Valparaiso, Ind.

DEAR HELOISE: We love shrimp. They are great when you do stir-fry, gumbo or wrap them in bacon. Several years ago someone told me to get a quart-size freezer bag, put about 10-12 shrimp in it. Fill the bag full with enough water to cover the shrimp. Then burp out the air in the bag. You'll have a freezer bag that looks like a water bladder with shrimp in it. Put this bag in the freezer for long-term keeping. I have kept shrimp up to eight months without any problem. I just run warm water over it and into the bag to defrost the shrimp and enjoy them.

-- Doyle H., Houston

DEAR HELOISE: I bought a birthday card for each of my children every year and wrote them a quick note stating their likes, friends, hobbies and a few anecdotes. It took 5 minutes once a year. I put the cards in a shoe box in my closet. When each child turned 18, I presented them with a history of their childhood. It meant so very much to them.

-- Nancy, via email

DEAR HELOISE: Whenever I buy spices, herbs and condiments, somewhere on the packaging I write on it with a permanent marker the date I opened it. Marking the date helps keep track of when to toss and replace the items with new, fresher ones.

-- Nancy O., San Antonio

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com